Teton Valley Community Recycling has decided to postpone the popular Trash Bash fundraising event until March 2022, opting instead for a virtual fundraiser they’re calling the ReAuction. This online auction is a celebration of all things sustainable with proceeds going to support TVCR’s community programs and waste reduction efforts including school education programs, Pierre’s Pedal Project, TerraCycle, backyard composting, and Bags to Benches.
With almost 100 different local businesses and individuals donating unique, curated items and experience, there is literally something for everyone. Take care of your holiday shopping or treat yourself without any concerns about supply chain issues – we’ve got it all here and ready to go – just be the highest bidder.
Didn’t get your Targhee Season Pass in time? Fear not, We’ve got one starting at $600. Got kids or grandkids? We have some cool toys, gift certificates, cakes, and experiences. Need to take care of your skis, your car, your pet, or yourself? We’ve got something for you. Own a business? You can bid on radio ads, news ads, or even logo embroidered ball caps – how cool is that?! Do you like bikes, art, knives, fishing gear, gourmet food, plants, or sustainable products? We guarantee that you’ll find something worth bidding on.
“The generosity of so many local businesses and individual donors this year has been absolutely amazing,” said Iris Saxer, TVCR’s executive director, “It shows that our waste diversion programs are resonating in the community and that we have an amazing group of volunteer Board members and staff doing great work.”