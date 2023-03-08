Teton School District 401 is now in the home stretch of hiring a new superintendent to replace the departing Monte Woolstenhulme, who announced his resignation last fall.
The school district now has three finalists; Tetonia and Victor elementary school principal Megan Christensen, Teton Middle School principal Brian Ashton, and Dr. Leslie Bonds of San Angelo, TX.
Bonds currently holds a director position at the Midland (TX) Independent School District’s Office of Learning, Leading, and Innovation, which shapes the academic curriculum for the Midland school district. Bonds also served as the superintendent of the Katherine Anne Porter School, a grade 9-12 charter school in Wimberley, TX from July 2020 to June 2022.
TSD 401 will be holding a day of interviews and meetings centered around the superintendent selection on March 16th. Also on the 16th, the Teton Valley community will get a chance to meet and greet with all three candidates from 6:30-8:30 pm at Teton High School.
TSD 401 School Board Chair Ray Hinchcliff stated that after the day full of interviews, meetings, and the community meet and greet, the board hopes to choose a candidate that night.
“We’ll take the information from the community and also the comments from the staff and admin team to all three of those groups, which are going to provide comments back to us. Our goal is to review all that along with what we gleaned from the interview and hopefully make a decision the night of the 16th,” said Hinchcliiff.
The community meet-and-greet will be structured in such a way that all candidates will occupy separate areas in the high school and be assigned 30-minute blocks for the community to ask questions and meet each candidate. Comment sheets will be provided and attendees are highly encouraged to give feedback to the school district.
Hinchcliff has a very high degree of confidence that the community will provide great feedback and ask proper questions.
“The goal for us is to make sure the community is involved and that we get their input and we take that very seriously,” said Hinchcliff. “I’m sure that our community is very astute of what the issues are in the school district and what’s important for their children, and I’m sure they will ask questions that are pertinent to what’s important to all of us.”
TSD’s superintendent search has largely been conducted through McPherson and Jacobson LLC, an Omaha, Nebraska-based executive search consultancy firm.
“We’ve been very pleased with the process. They (McPherson and Jacobson) brought a lot of expertise to the table and they provided us with a three-person leadership team that has helped guide us through this process,” said Hinchcliff.
Hinchcliff stated McPherson and Jacobson received “15-18” applicants during the application window.
“They brought to us what they thought were the best candidates that met (the search) criteria and then from that we selected three,” said Hinchcliff.
While two of the candidates (Christensen and Ashton) come from within TSD, Hinchcliff stated that the selection would not revolve around a preference for an internal hire.
“It’s not so much internal or external. It’s just we got three really good candidates. And that’s, to me, the key. Overall, we were just pleased that we got three very good, quality candidates. We’re happy about that. Because of that, we’re confident we’re going to get a new superintendent that’s going to meet our needs,” said Hinchcliff. “They’re all very strong candidates, and they all bring a lot of experience and knowledge and education to what we’re looking for.”
