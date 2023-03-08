61dcf3aced531.image.jpg

Ray Hinchcliff

 Julia Tellman/TVN File Photo

Teton School District 401 is now in the home stretch of hiring a new superintendent to replace the departing Monte Woolstenhulme, who announced his resignation last fall.

The school district now has three finalists; Tetonia and Victor elementary school principal Megan Christensen, Teton Middle School principal Brian Ashton, and Dr. Leslie Bonds of San Angelo, TX.

