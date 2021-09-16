Teton Regional Land Trust presents 2021 Crane Festival Keynote Presentation
by Rob Cavallaro, Idaho Fish and Game
ONLINE 9/16 at 7pm
Join us for this year's ONLINE keynote presentation. Rob Cavallaro, Idaho Fish & Game’s Upper Snake Regional Habitat Manager and Wildlife Biologist, will present an overview of crane ecology with a focus on our region. Rob has been an integral member of the Greater Yellowstone Sandhill Crane Initiative. We will post the ZOOM link on our website on our Crane Festival event page on our website before the presentation.
Other Crane Fest events coming up:
FRIDAY NIGHT
Teton Arts - Crane Art Show Opening Reception
Friday, September 17th from 5 - 7pm
Teton Arts Gallery in the Driggs City Building Foyer
The public is invited to join us for the Crane Festival Art Show and Opening Reception. We will be serving food and drinks outside on the Driggs City Center Plaza and you will be able to enjoy the always beautiful artwork in the Teton Arts Gallery in the Driggs City Center foyer.
SATURDAY
Poetry Workshop with poets Matt Daly and Laurie Kutchins
Saturday, September 18th from 1:30pm - 3pm
Senior Center in the Driggs City Center Building
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to join poets Matt Daly and Laurie Kutchins for a creative experience of writing original poems focused on cranes. In this 90-minute workshop, they will help beginners and experienced poets alike to generate descriptive and reflective writing about their experiences with and impressions of cranes. Participants will then use their reflections to craft and share poems. The workshop will be held on Saturday, September 18 from 1:30pm-3pm for ages 14 and over. You will have the opportunity to read your poetry on the stage that day in the Crane Festival program which will start at 3:30pm. Suggested donation of $10 per participant.
Register for the poetry workshop here.
2021 Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival
Community Celebration - Saturday, September 18th
11am - 5pm at the Driggs City Center Plaza
A fun day for the whole family! There will be nature-themed arts & crafts, Teton Raptor Center will join us from 12:30pm to 2:30pm, learn about Sandhill Cranes and other wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone, and visit the Teton Valley Artisan booths. Food will be available from Juanita and the Hispanic Resource Center! We will also have snacks, sodas, wine, and GTB beer available. Plus our NEW Crane Fest merch with this year's beautiful design!
On the Stage – LIVE music by local musicians:
June Apple 11am - 1pm
Jackpine 1pm - 3pm
Crane Fest program begins at 3:30pm
Includes poetry readings by Laurie Kutchins and Matt Daly along with dance performances by Idaho Falls School of Ballet, Summit School of the Arts, and “Ballet Folklorico-Hispanic Heritage” presented by Hispanic Resource Center.