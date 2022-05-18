The Land Trust is delighted to announce the winners of the 2022 Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival Poster Design Contest!
Artists MaryBeth Garrigan and Petra Johnita Lommen's collaborative work titled Cast Your Fate To The Moon will be the feature element of this year's Crane Fest poster and merchandise. The original painting is 48 x 50 inches, made with acrylic on canvas.
"Primarily this painting ties together the importance of the night sky to bird migration. With light pollution causing the disappearance of dark skies, we are learning of its impact to the migration cycles of birds. This is why places like Teton Regional Land Trust are very important for species like the Sandhill Crane," said MaryBeth about Cast Your Fate To The Moon.
Marybeth's art practice connects with her extensive environmental career in raptor biology. In Idaho, she has collaborated with The Peregrine Fund's World Center For Birds of Prey, working with raptor species like peregrine and prairie falcons. "Traveling through the Yellowstone region and watching for raptors has always been my favorite thing to do while visiting the area," said MaryBeth.
Petra Johnita Lommen's art explores a personal creative feminine energy through archetypal themes referencing the celestial beauty of the night sky, observations of nature as essential inquiry, and her love for the scientific disciplines of astronomy, cosmology, paleontology, and geology.