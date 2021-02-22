The Teton Regional Economic Coalition and Chamber of Commerce are beefing up programming in support of local businesses and the community.
In addition to virtually reviving our monthly mixers and business education sessions in March, we’ve re-opened the Teton Geo Center with a new photography and glass exhibit, “Find Your Light.”
Event Funding:
TREC manages the Idaho Travel and Tourism Grant, which brings more than $140,000 into the valley to support local and regional events. The grant helps fund everything from the Dutch Oven Cook-off in Tetonia to Music on Main in Victor, ensuring that our valley remains vibrant, active, and appealing to visitors and locals alike. If you are interested in promoting Teton Valley and would like to apply for grant dollars, applications are due on March 5, 2121.
The application can be accessed at our website: discovertetonvalley.com/itc-grant-administration Direct questions to administrator, Kristie Eggebroten: kristie@trec-biz.org or 307-699-5026
Online Learning Scholarships:
TREC and Grand Teton Floor and Window Coverings are supporting our local workforce by providing subsidized professional development training opportunities, outlined on the TREC section of our website: discovertetonvalley.com
For accepted applicants, TREC will pay 50 percent of the cost of one of the online courses listed. Upon successful completion of that course, TREC will reimburse the remaining half.
Reasons to Join the Chamber of Commerce:
-Make business contacts through our monthly Chamber Mixers and business workshops, access new ideas, and learn about best business practices
-Receive Chamber newsletters with updates on educational opportunities, small business resources, and pertinent local business news
-Acquire customer referrals, build your network, and strengthen your relationships within the Teton Valley business community
-Increase your visibility in the community
-Gain access to our extensive list of freelancers who can help you to develop your business
We’ll be visiting businesses in the coming weeks to answer questions. Please contact Brian McDermott, brianm@trec-biz.org for details on all of our programs.