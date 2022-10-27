deer (1).jpg

White-tailed deer that Froehlich admitted to shooting with artificial light, and then later left in the field to waste in August of 2021.

 Andrew Sorensen, Idaho Fish and Game

On Oct. 24, 2022, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County, Idaho for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in 2020 after officers received a tip from the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline, alerting them that Froehlich had killed a deer with a rifle during archery season. In addition to his wildlife crimes, Froehlich was also convicted of a felony burglary charge that occurred in Madison County.

An intensive investigation by Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officers and the Madison County Sheriff’s office turned up charges for seven illegally taken animals by Froehlich, including one 5-point white-tailed buck, one 2-point white-tailed buck, three white-tailed does, one bull elk, and one pronghorn antelope. These wildlife violations occurred during the months of July and August of 2021 near Rexburg in Madison County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.