On Oct. 22, models will hit the catwalk at Moose Creek Ranch in handmade haute couture fashioned from used coffee bags, newspaper, paper towel rolls, soda tabs, magazine inserts, and other items rescued from the trash can and elevated into art.

Teton Valley Community Recycling is bringing back its signature fundraising event, the Trash Bash, after two years of Covid cancelations. The first Trash Bash was held all the way back in 2001.

