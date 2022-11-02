The Teton football team is still in the hunt for a state title after a decisive win against Marsh Valley on Oct. 28.
The first round game of the state playoffs was not as hotly contested as one might have predicted. Teton and Marsh Valley, seeded seventh and tenth respectively coming into the tournament, met for the first time early this season in Arimo, a wild game in which Teton eked out a 41-40 victory.
“The first time we played Marsh Valley, we had a 27-13 lead, it was early season and we had some mistakes and they kind of got some momentum back at home,” Coach David Joyce explained after last Friday’s game. “Tonight we talked about, hey, we’re gonna get up on them at some point, they’re gonna push back, and if we just hold our ground once, the momentum will swing back our way and it’ll be a snowball.”
It played out just that way. The Eagles could only manage a first and a fourth quarter touchdown for 13 points total, while the Timberwolves put up 56 points, not too far off from Teton’s highest-ever football score, which is reportedly 68 or 69 points (records vary). The scoring was spread evenly across the offensive lineup.
Seniors Ashton Gunther and Jarom Heuseveldt had two and one touchdowns, respectively, with junior Thomas Heuseveldt claiming three, junior Ty Brown making one, and sophomore Jack Joyce making one. Senior kicker Jake Marchant rounded out each TD with a field goal, scoring eight for eight.
Joyce said he couldn’t pick one performance that stood out, because everyone had a hand in the victory.
“Our defense—the first time we played these guys we couldn’t get to the quarterback [Marsh Valley’s Bradley Belnap] and this time the defensive line hit him all night long,” Joyce said. “He’s a really good player. Us getting to him had the biggest impact on the game. Offensively, Jack Nelson had a great game, he put the ball all over the place. Thomas, my son Jack, had some good plays. Brody Hess had some big catches. That and our defensive line doing what they did is the reason the score was like that.”
The team will head into the round of eight this week. Teton last made the state playoffs in 2019, fighting its way to quarterfinals (its first appearance since 2012) before falling to Snake River.
On Friday, Nov. 4, Teton will play Buhl, the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference champion. Thanks to their high seed, the ‘Wolves will again enjoy a home field advantage. The game is happening under the lights at the Mark Huntsman Field in Driggs at 7 p.m.
Joyce is telling his players not to overthink it. “We’re still young, and they just need to enjoy the moment,” he said. “This is high school football. Don’t make too big a deal of it, but get back to work and enjoy every second you can, just live in the moment.”
