The Teton percussion ensemble, made up of Adiel Arroyo Mejia, Braeden Furniss, Liza Marcum, Luke Peters, Cole Pike, Jack Tucker, Frankie Tuttle, placed first at the District VI Solo & Ensemble Festival and scored a spot in the state competition. They’ll be joined by many of THS’s solo musicians.
This month the Teton High School music department notched an impressive first: every single musician that competed in the district festival qualified for state.
In order to qualify for the Idaho Music Educators Association State Solo & Ensemble Competition, a student must place first or second with a superior rating in his or her category at the District VI Solo/Small Ensemble Festival at South Fremont High on March 14. This year 13 Teton students achieved that prestige.
Accepted students and district placings:
Addison Hansen: Vocal (2nd in Alto)
Katlyn Roberts: Viola (1st)
Lindsey Simmons: Violin (1st)
Lexie Hill: Violin (2nd)
Cameron Edwards: Cello (1st)
Cameron Edwards: Flute (1st)
Matthew Shefter: Clarinet (2nd)
Teton Percussion Ensemble: Adiel Arroyo Mejia, Braeden Furniss, Liza Marcum, Luke Peters, Cole Pike, Jack Tucker, Frankie Tuttle (1st)
Rather than having to travel five hours for the state competition, this year’s musicians will enjoy an event that’s much closer to home—the festival will be at Madison High School in Rexburg on May 6 and 7. The performance schedule will be released in late April.
Last year’s state competition was held virtually, and the year before it was canceled, so this will be most of the musicians’ first opportunity to participate in person at the event.