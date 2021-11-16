Teton Valley Food Pantry board chair Anne Fortier accepts a Youth Philanthropy grant award from Teton High seniors Kinley Brown and Gus Prissel. The $700 grant will allow the pantry to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.
Valley of the Tetons Library programs specialist Rasheil Stanger embraces her daughter Paige after receiving an $800 grant for the Art of Play, a literacy program. When determining which organizations will receive grants, the students know to recuse themselves from a vote if appropriate.
Ten valley organizations received grants totaling $7,000 on Nov. 15 as part of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Youth Philanthropy program that introduces Teton High seniors to local charitable giving.
Students in the two THS dual enrollment government classes have spent several periods debating the merits of nonprofit grant applications and asking questions of the organizations’ representatives, before divvying up the funds (made possible by the CFTV Challenger Fund and donor Richard Grundler).
“Through thoughtful, intelligent, and compassionate discussions, the students have made critical decisions that will have a lasting impact on Teton Valley,” CFTV executive director Tim Adams said to the assembled students during Monday’s award ceremony.
The Youth Philanthropy program started in 2012, and since then around 400 seniors have been involved in awarding over $50,000 to local nonprofits.
This year, the students’ choices in grant projects ranged from recreation to social services to education. The nonprofits that received funding were the Education Foundation of Teton Valley, Mountain Roots Education, Seniors West of the Tetons, Subs for Santa, Teton Valley Aquatics, Teton Valley Community Recycling, Teton Valley Food Pantry, Teton Valley Youth Lacrosse Association, and Valley of the Tetons Library.
“I’m probably not supposed to say this, but my favorite part of the year is Youth Philanthropy,” Adams said. “You all really inspire me, I know you inspire the community, and you inspire the nonprofits you deal with.”