Kayden Driggs, a student at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls and a 2020 graduate of Teton High School, was recently elected state president of the Idaho Chapter of Future Farmers of America. As such, he will represent the 4,000 members of Idaho FFA.
While at THS, he was president of the high school FFA chapter and served as a district FFA officer. Per THS FFA advisor Dave Ross, Kayden is the first local high school FFA leader to become Idaho State FFA president at the college level. FFA is the largest student youth organization in the United States.
As part of his office, Kayden will travel the state and country, making speeches about the value of agriculture in American life. He will hold the position for one year.