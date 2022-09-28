Community Foundation Logo

In collaboration with Mission Met, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is excited to announce a cohort of seven local nonprofits that will work together over the next two years manifesting and implementing their strategic plans. Participating organizations include the Community Resource Center, Mental Health Coalition, Ski Education Foundation, Teton Arts, Teton Valley Community Recycling, Teton Valley Food Pantry, and Trails & Pathways.

Executive Directors and accompanying Board members attended an all-day, in-person workshop with Mission Met leaders, Eric Ryan & Paul Lamb this week. Before meeting, participating organizations were tasked with homework in order to take the highest advantage of their time together. Mission Met’s Thrive Program is accompanied by unique software that will unify participants and allow collaboration throughout their two-year journey. The first four months will be a concentrated effort, followed by 18 months of check-ins with Mission Met.

