Voting is now open for the Fall River Electric Board of Directors annual election. This year three positions are open: District 4 (east Driggs), District 7 (southern Island Park), and District 9 (West Yellowstone).
All owner-members in the electric cooperative are allowed to vote in each of the district elections. Each district has an incumbent running for reelection; Anna Lindstedt of Driggs, Jodi Stiehl of Island Park, and Doug Schmier of West Yellowstone are seeking another three-year term on the board.
In Driggs, two candidates have stepped up to challenge Lindstedt: Ron Hansen and Owen Moulton. In Island Park Bruce Ard is running for election, while Schmier is unchallenged.
Each candidate recorded a video explaining his or her background and reason for running. Those can be viewed on the online ballot at fallriverelectric.com.
Hansen, who ranches and has coached wrestling at the high school, has served as a board member on the Teton County Farm Bureau and Teton Soil Conservation District, and said he wants Fall River to continue offering reliable and affordable service to customers during a time of growth. Moulton, a businessman who grew up cattle ranching locally, said he would bring a hard working and common sense approach to the Fall River board. Lindstedt, a staff member at Friends of the Teton River, said that if reelected, she will continue to prioritize low costs, reliable power, philanthropy, investing in new technology, and conservation measures.
Running to represent Island Park, Ard has served as a public official for various jurisdictions and is an agronomist who has worked closely with environmental agencies. Stiehl is the current board secretary and treasurer and said she wants to continue working with Fall River to accommodate growth, plan large system investments, and secure the co-op's energy future while maintaining fiscal resilience.
Schmier, who is uncontested, is a West Yellowstone businessman and involved member of Fall River leadership; he serves as a board member of the Northwest Public Power Association.
Voters are also asked to approve an ad hoc board compensation committee to review benefits and reimbursements for Fall River officers and directors. The proposed ten-member committee includes three Teton Valley community members: Mary Lou Hansen, Wyatt Penfold, and Mark Ricks.
People with Fall River accounts should have received an email with online or mail voting instructions on May 12. Voting is open through June 8. Members can also vote in person during the annual energy expo and business meeting, which will be held this year on Saturday, June 11 at Teton High School in Driggs. The annual business meeting was last held in Driggs in 2018.