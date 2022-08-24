A small child was raptly fingering a small colorful creature in the front of Little Deer Heart’s booth when I came by to chat with the artists, Rio who is ten, and Gauge seven.
“Dad took Gauge home,” mom Angie explained. “But Rio is here to give you their story.”
“Swell,” I said sitting down on the chair they proffered. Turning to Rio, I asked how the name, “Little Deer Heart”, came into being.
“Mom and Dad used to call me that when I was little,” Rio replied smiling at her mom.
“How did you get the idea to create all these special pieces?” I motioned to the horseshoes decorated with colorful beads or turquoise, copper wire, and charms. “I was intrigued when I saw them at your booth last summer at Mugler Plaza, but the season flew by – as summers around here do! — and I ran out of time for an interview.”
Mom stepped forward to give me a card with Rio’s picture standing next to a horse and holding one of her horseshoes. The card reads: “Rio’s love for horses has inspired her designs. Rio loves growing up in Teton Valley, riding horses and barrel racing. Along with her mom, they have created ‘Lucky Horseshoes’. Hang these horseshoes above your door or light switch to bring lots of luck.”
Rio picked up, telling me, “We started making the shoes about six months before the Artisans’ Market last year. We buy new horseshoes from local ranch stores and then use a wire brush to make them smooth. Then we spray them with a clear lacquer and let them dry overnight. I take a charm and some beads and come up with a pattern. I thread the beads on copper wire and wind it around the shoe. Then mom bends a heavier copper wire with a special tool before she gives it to me to pound with a hammer to give it texture. Then the wire becomes the silhouette of the Tetons. The charm is hung from that wire.”
“Amazing,” I responded as she and her mom helped a customer select a shoe to hang in their new house. Rio put it in a brightly colored bag and added a horseshoe nail to hang it on the wall. “Now, please tell me about Gauge’s ‘BeadMonsters’!” I said turning back to her.
“Gauge took some beads and laid them down on a piece of paper, telling mom he wanted to make BeadMonsters (his word). And mom said, ‘Let’s make them come to life. We’ll stand them up!’ He started with cardboard bases, but we realized we needed something sturdier so we switched to coins – pennies and dimes for the smaller ones, and quarters, half-dollars and dollars for the larger ones. Gauge does the design work and mom uses the hot glue to hold the beads together. They start at the base and work up. Then they dunk the finished pieces in hot resin that’s in a bowl before setting them on a plate to cure – about twelve hours.”
“Again, amazing,” I told Rio and her mom. “How long have you been in Teton Valley?”
“We lived in Las Vegas, NV until I was about two years old,” Rio responded. “My dad researched on the internet for a long time and came up with Teton Valley as the perfect place for us to live. He works in insurance and can work from home, so we moved to Driggs. About a year ago we moved to Swan Valley where we have land — and I can have horses!”
“Tell me about your horses, Rio…” I, too, had grown up with horses, and was keen to know more about hers.
“I have two – Pistol, a black quarter horse who is five and is learning how to be a mountain horse. Right now, he’s being trained to move cows up in the mountains. And Stardust is a grey thoroughbred who’s nine. She was shipped up from Arizona, but during the trip she injured her hock. So I can’t ride her right now. When I do, she’ll be my arena horse doing barrels and poles. But before I do, we hope she’ll have a foal – sometime next summer.”
Mom jumped in – “The money she makes from selling her horseshoes goes to taking care of her horses and competing in barrel races. Her dad and I feel it’s important for her to play an active role in providing for her passion.”
“Right now, I ride my friend’s bay horse, the one pictured on my card. His name is Eddie,” Rio adds.
“As for Gauge, his money goes for his keep,” mom adds, winking. “And buying materials for his BeadMonsters.”
As if on cue, a customer said, “Wow! I’m so wowed by all this!!” She had picked up one of Gauge’s original pieces and was admiring it with her husband as she listened in on our conversation. “This is so elaborate – look at this! Look at this!!” she exclaimed to her husband. “You are really on to something,” she continued smiling broadly at Rio and her mom. You can be sure mom took a picture of the BeadMonster before it left!
As it was the end of another happily busy Market, it was a good place to stop. Next week, and every Friday ‘til we close (September 30th), you’ll find Rio’s special lucky horseshoes and Gauge’s BeadMonsters at their booth, Little Deer Heart. You’ll also find the artists’ proud mom, Angie, full of smiles.