“This is my very first market — ever!” Ashley Pflugh (pronounced ‘Ploof’) told me as we settled in the back of her booth. “I grew up in Victor, and when I was about five, I went to local markets with my mom to ‘help’ her sell her soap she made by hand. And here I am, back in Teton Valley — and at a Market!”
“I gather you left the Valley at some point,” I asked as I began to scribble my notes.
“I did,” she replied. “After high school, I went to Boise for college. And then I bounced around for a bit. About seven years ago, I came back for Christmas — and never left. Like many others, I didn’t appreciate Teton Valley when I was growing up here. But when I came back, it felt like home.”
“How did you come to making jewelry?” I asked, my attention caught by customers admiring her pieces. Her partner, Mike, was up front to help customers so we could chat.
“Since returning to Teton Valley, I’ve been working as a server and bartender at The Gunbarrel in Jackson. About two years ago, I had an itch to make jewelry. So I started out silversmithing, but I had no patience for it. I Googled ‘copper’ and found the electroforming technique for copper. My dad’s a boilermaker, so we have a lot of copper scraps lying around.”
“Electroforming — sounds a bit like electroplating,” I mused.
“Similar,” Ashley went on to explain: “Both send an electric current through a liquid bath with the current going from the positive to the negative pole. It looked both interesting and doable. So I began by dismembering a cell phone charger and using it to send a current through a copper sulfate solution. But it took days and days to electroform anything. So, I went back to Google, and found the proper equipment. It’s called a rectifier. It’s amazing what you can learn from Google.”
Noticing the handsome necklace she was wearing — a copper-coated aspen leaf with a black tourmaline in its center — I asked where she found the materials for her WorthWild jewelry art. “I find all my items in our local forests — leaves, pine cones, flowers. I’m teaching some kids how and where to find insects — butterflies and dragonflies for example — for me. I tell them the insects must be dead of course!” she added smiling. “Then I’ll seal them with a clear nail polish or another clear sealant before I put them into the electroformer.”
“Please tell me more about that process,” I encouraged.
“Well, I take a leaf, for example, and coat it with graphite paint. Then I put it into the copper sulfate bath and turn the current on at the rectifier. The current goes through the bath, traveling from the positive to the negative pole. As the copper molecules in the solution follow the current, they are attracted to the graphite on the leaf where they become attached. It takes about 12 to 72 hours to fully coat a piece, depending upon its size. For example, a small ring takes about 24 hours whereas this two and a half-inch daisy blossom takes 72 hours,” she said smiling as she showed me a finished piece.
Stunning!
Another customer was admiring a bracelet with an interesting stone. Other pieces on display were necklaces and rings, many of them with stones. “I see you are also a bit of a rock hound,” I suggested.
“Yes indeed!” she quickly responded. “I get my stones from a shop in Utah — tourmaline, moonstone, labradorite, turquoise, and opal. I particularly like the super-unusually-shaped opals I can find in that shop.” She handed me a copper ring boasting an interesting subtly-colored opal.
Wow!
“Sometimes I silver-coat some of my copper pieces using the same equipment but with a more dangerous/toxic bath, so I’m fully clothed, gloved, use a gas mask, and work in a well-ventilated area. I drop a silver coin into the bath before I turn on the current. Then, as the current passes through the bath, it pulls silver molecules off the coin and coats whatever piece of jewelry I put into the bath.
“I also tumble reclaimed glass in a rock tumbler. Tumbled glass makes interesting shapes, too. It takes about three weeks to tumble the glass into some really neat pieces. I put glow-in-the-dark paint on the bottom of some of the piece before I set them into the jewelry. And, yes, those pieces really do glow in the dark!” By the look on Ashley’s face as she described her project, I knew it must be one of her favorites.
“I’m really in to recycling and reusing,” she went on. “We recycle and reuse at home, and we compost everything we can. And almost none of my dad’s copper scraps go to waste! I plan to talk with Tucker at the Maker Space to see if we might collaborate on some projects.”
“Are you planning on making this a business?” I asked.
“This is a hobby,” she responded. “Up to this point, I’ve always just given my jewelry away to friends. My full-time job is still at the Gunbarrel where I can make enough money to purchase my stones and other items I need to make my jewelry.
“Last week, I was wandering through the Artisans’ Market and stopped to chat with my friend, Helen Seay who encouraged me to talk with Alison and Fallon from DDA and see if I might be able to set up. I did, and they contacted me to tell me I had a spot in today’s Market!”
“Our good fortune you said ‘yes’!” I told her as I collected my papers and rose. “I’ll send our Market Manager, Karen up to take your picture.” I said in leaving.
I couldn’t wait to tell Karen what her assignment was this week. And sure enough, when Karen returned to City Plaza she was beaming ear to ear. “That was wonderful!” she exclaimed. “And look at these earrings I got for my daughter, Claire!!” She held up a pair of copper maple whirligigs for me to see.
“Stunning!” I replied appreciatively. “Do you know the botanical name for whirligigs?” I asked. She shook her head ‘no’. “Samaras,” I told her.
“Oh, Claire will love that!’ Karen responded smiling broadly.