“Two onions for a dollar,” the smiling young girl was telling a customer at their booth as I approached.
Finding her father, Dan Christman, I asked “Since you have such good help today, I was hoping you’d have time for an interview...”
“Sure!” Dan was quick to reply. “How about starting with my girls?”
“Fine with me,” I replied.
“Girls, please clear off that large cooler over there so Emily can have a place to sit,” Dan called over to his busy crew. In a trice, I found myself seated with three charming girls around me. “Let’s begin with some introductions, “ I suggested.
“I’m Brynlee, and I’m twelve. That’s Liberty, she’s ten. And that’s Remington (Remmy), she’s eight. There are nine of us all together. Aleah’s the eldest. She’s fifteen. The youngest is Zebediah, he’s only nine months old. He’s not quite walking yet, but he scoots around on his belly on our hardwood floors and is trying to talk.”
“Wow, you’ve got quite a crew!” I exclaimed. “Do they all like coming to our Farmer’s Market?”
“Yes, but it’s up to Dad to pick who comes each week. We all enjoy it!” Remmy was quick to respond.
“I’m going to begin with you, Brynlee,” I said turning towards her. “How do you feel the Market went this year? And what in particular did you enjoy most about it?”
“The Market went really well. I’ve been coming all three years we’ve been here. It’s easier now — we’re better trained and know what to expect. My favorite part is picking the crops we’re going to bring with us. After all those weeks of weeding and watching them grow, it’s fun to see the outcome! I also liked how it didn’t rain at the Markets.”
“How about you, Liberty. What’s your favorite part of the Market?” I asked turning to her.
“I like the other vendors, and I enjoy helping them take down their tents at the end of the Market. It was a good year! We made more money than the first year we were here.”
“How about the customers — what seems to be their favorite?” I scribbled on.
“Our peaches, especially the donut peaches. People come for them, then buy other things as well.”
“You’re next, Remmy,” I paused briefly to catch her eye. “What did you like best about the Market this year?”
“The good breezes! And the shoppers were nice. No one gave us a hard time. I also like waking up at five in the morning to get here from Rigby on time. And, I like the other vendors, too.”
A group discussion followed. I gathered all the kids are involved on the farm with chores and learning about farming. They work with both the crops and the animals — about 200 chickens, milking goats, and meat rabbits which the family butchers themselves. They make cheeses such as mozzarella and ricotta from the goat milk, but their favorite is “a spicy garlic cheese Mom makes”. “I especially enjoy the cheeses when they are still warm and fresh!” Remmy adds.
“I believe you are all home-schooled...?” I asked looking up from my scribbling.
“Yes, even Aleah who is taking online high school courses,” Brynlee chimed in. “But we all still work on the farm. I want to farm when I’m older, but not necessarily to sell.”
“What challenges have you had farming this season?” I asked.
“It gets hot working in the sun and in the hoop house,” Remmy starts off.
“Weeding is hard, especially when it’s hot,” Liberty adds.
“How about the water situation?” I was curious.
“We are on irrigation for our crops,” Brynlee steps in. “We have close to the least amount of water rights, but Dad is the Water Master, so when no one else is using the water, we get some.
“We dug a new well for the house this year, but it hasn’t been hooked up yet. We’ll use that water for the high tunnel and the animals as well.”
“Thank you, girls. You’ve given me lots of good material. Now it’s your Dad’s turn!” The girls went to help customers as Dan came over and stood ready for my questions.
“You know when you ask kids you’re not hiding anything!” he said smiling down at me.
“They were terrific!” I replied. “Now, Dan, how has this growing season treated you?”
“This year, it was the weather that gave us a hard time. We had more extreme heat — sustained temperatures in the mid-nineties and almost no rain for June, July and most of August. Even my heat-loving plants like the tomatoes and peppers suffered. And my cole crops like cabbages, cauliflower, and broccoli struggled. I almost lost all of my broccoli crop.
“I grew sweet potatoes, ginger, and turmeric for the first time this year. I wasn’t pleased with the harvest, but I know I’m on a learning curve with them. And the heat didn’t help. Raphe, who grew sweet potatoes on his farm in Georgia, taught me about eating the sweet potato greens. They’re good!
“But, my biggest problem is having too many irons in the fire. I’m spread way too thin,” he confessed.
“Tell me what keeps you so busy?” I was keen to know.
“Well, my education is in business management and marketing, but I’ve worked for many years as an industrial forester doing forest management for wildfire control and logging. I still consult in forestry and land management and timbering. And, I’m the Water Master for our area.”
“Wow! How about farming — where does that fit in?”
“I was around agriculture a lot growing up. I grew up on farms in California, Washington, and Idaho. My dad managed a large — 1,200-acre — row-crop farm, and my grandparents also farmed and ranched. We moved back to the family farm in Soda Springs when I was in high school. We always had a home garden, and I’ve learned a lot — but there’s always more to learn.”
“I believe The Homestead Institute is based on learning experiences for the community,” I broke in.
“Yes. Our mission is to help more people grow their own food and be more connected to where their food comes from. We hold classes, mostly on the farm, but
currently I’m working with middle schoolers teaching Wilderness Survival Skills, like what edible plants can be found in the wild, signaling, and how to build shelters and safe fires in the wilderness. I’ve been learning self-sufficiency skills my whole life, and I feel called to share my knowledge with others.”
“Shall we see you and your wonderful crew again next year, Dan?” I asked hopefully.
“Of course. And in this same spot — if my girls won’t be so hard on the grass!” he added winking and looking over at Liberty and Remmy who were dancing gaily nearby.
The Teton Valley Farmer’s Market is now finished for the season. The TVN would like to thank Emily Selleck for her wonderful articles about local vendors.