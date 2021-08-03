As I walked towards Teton Full Circle Farm’s booth, I saw Erika Eschholz putting together a handsome bouquet. “It’s a special order,” she told me as she added a familiar-looking blue bloom to the bunch.
“How lovely!” I couldn’t help exclaiming. “Tell me, Erika, what’s the flower you just put in?”
“Larkspur,” she answered smiling. “All of our cultivated flowers have relatives in the wild. It’s such fun exploring locally and coming across them!” I nodded, reminded of my daily early-morning rambles in my forest and up the hillside behind my cabin where I can see the calendar literally unfold in front of my eyes — from early sweethearts like meadow rue and fairy slippers, to Colorado columbine, lupine, and Indian paintbrush, to Engelmann and other asters and goldenrod...
“I believe this is your third season farming at your present location...” I paused expectantly as I took a shady seat near their booth.
“Yes,” Erika answered smiling. “We purchased the property in 2016. At the time, it was a conventional farm — and all in alfalfa!
“We began aggressively spraying the fields with biodynamic preparations — compost teas, twice in spring and twice in fall. They work very well transitioning the soil to become more cake-like or friable. We continue to spray these compost teas as they help restore the microbial life in the soils. It’s the soil microbes that make nutrients available to the plants.
“The first year, we plowed about two acres where we’d plant our first crops of vegetables and flowers. We used an old-fashioned two-bottom plow where the two blades help flip over the top layer of sod. Since that first year, we haven’t plowed or even rototilled because it’s tough on soil — it ruins soil tilth, the wonderfully crumbly dark ‘chocolate cake’ soil that’s full of microbial life.
“The other fifteen or so acres we’ve been over-seeding with a mixture of grasses, herbs, and wildflowers, again the old-fashioned way — out of pocket! And, over time, the pasture is now full of nutritious plants for grazing and hay. We seed the pastures annually, and in anticipation of more dry years to come, we plan to use more drought-tolerant grass species.
“In 2019, we became certified as an Organic and Biodynamic farm. The process takes three years to go from a conventional farm where commercial fertilizers and pesticides are used to becoming certified Organic and Biodynamic where they are not.”
“You mentioned you’ll be seeding with more drought-tolerant grass species,” I broke in. “Tell me, please, what other water-sparing techniques do you and Ken use on the farm?”
“We mulch all the 800 trees we’ve planted as well as our perennial crops like raspberries and strawberries with a grass-alfalfa-hay mulch that helps the soil hold moisture around the plants. And we’ve planted a mix of low-maintenance, drought-resistant grasses around the house and outbuildings as well as along the driveway. In the greenhouses, we use drip irrigation — it keeps moisture off the leaves which helps in disease control. And it puts water right on the plant roots where it’s needed,” she added with a smile.
“Where does your water for irrigation come from?” I asked.
“We are on the Trail Creek system. Although we’ve heard talk of every-other-day watering, we can still irrigate when we wish,” Erika continued. (Since we talked, Teton Full Circle Farm is now on a watering schedule. Everyone on the system takes one day off for every three days of watering. The schedule is posted on the Trail Creek Facebook site, or folks can call the Trail Creek Sprinkler Irrigation Company if they have questions.)
“What time of day do you water?” I inquired.
“Because we work in the fields mornings and early afternoons, we turn on the water mid-day and run it into the evening.
“Did you know you can ‘train’ both annuals and perennials to be watered only once a week?” she asked.
“How do you accomplish that!” I replied, keen to know.
“By watering deeply for about six to eight hours once a week. That ‘trains’ the roots to go deep for their water, giving them longer, more efficient root systems. Not like those ‘lazy’ little roots you get if you water often but shallowly — and for shorter periods of time.”
“Most interesting,” I told her. “Thank you for enlightening me. Now, tell me, have you and Ken had any significant challenges since beginning your new farm?”
“Perennial weeds!” she answered with alacrity. “They’re the bane of organic farmers. Quack grass, Canadian thistle, and bindweed are the stubbornest. On our last farm, bindweed was our nemesis. We hoped we’d left it behind when we moved here, but we saw some our first year.”
“How does one control bindweed — by pulling it up?” I asked.
“Oh, no,” she quickly replied. “Pulling breaks the roots and rhizomes (runners). And each little piece makes a whole new plant! So you can’t plow it either. Quack grass and Canadian thistle behave like that, too.
“We cover the portions of our land we want to crop later with landscape fabric that does a pretty good job keeping weeds down to a dull roar. It’s a breathable, reusable plastic cloth that can last from 10 to 20 years if managed properly. We’re hoping someone invents a hemp cloth someday so we can get away from using plastic. But for now, we’ll continue with plastic because it allows us to farm. We leave it in place for the summer season, then remove it in fall to let the soil ‘breathe’. The following spring, we seed the area with crimson clover, peas, oats, buckwheat, or phacelia — all good cover crops. The following year, we’ll put it into vegetables.
“Have you had any surprises since you and Ken began farming this piece of land?” I was curious.
“Yes! We’ve been surprised how quickly so many beneficial insects and birds have found our farm. Now that we have our own ground to work, it’s made a big difference. So far, we’ve put in 800 trees of several species and flowering shrubs like Blue Lake currants and service berries. Our perennial flowers have also done well — ladies mantle and peonies among many others. It’s quite amazing how after only three years these plants and so many birds and insects have made this their home, too. A whole new ecosystem!”
“It’s been a treat to see your farm grow,” I told her. “Now, how are Honeysuckle and little Goldbug doing?”
“It’s been a month since he was born,” Erika answered. “He’s finally learned the electric fence means business, so he’s given up escaping! He’s suckling well, and Honeysuckle is making an abundance of good milk. Ken is the Milker-in-Chief, and he and Honeysuckle have worked out a schedule that works for both of them.”
“What do you do with the milk Goldbug leaves ‘in the bag’?” I asked.
“We skim the cream and use it to make butter and yogurt,” she answered. “We’re getting our dairy license, so we’ll be able to sell to the public soon.”
As I took my leave, I thought to myself their farm is aptly named, “Full Circle Farm” — for the land, for the new life that has arrived upon it, and for the community it serves. Thank you, Erika and Ken!