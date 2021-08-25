A damp, chilly Market Day. As they say here in Teton Valley, ‘If you don’t like the weather, wait 20 minutes’. Indeed, the weather did improve, and so did my spirits as I approached Helen who was standing outside her booth in a spot of promising sunshine.
Recalling our interview two years ago — her first season sharing her work at our Farmer’s Market on Driggs City Plaza — made me eager to learn where her evolution has taken her. I’d asked her then how long she’d had her studio, and her reply was provocative, “I’ve always been a ‘closet artist’ (afraid of failure). I ‘came out’ last year (2018) after painting the Bates Bridge/Buxton Park bathroom.”
Duly interested, I had pressed on, curious to learn more about her motivations.
“I’ve been drawing and painting since I was a little kid. I remember when our family went on road trips to visit my grandparents, I would always take along paper and pencils to draw as we drove. I made cartoons — people with cat faces, say — and wrote stories to go along with them. Matter of fact, I’ve recently self-published a kids’ book I also wrote and illustrated. It’s called ‘The Zaboombaphoos’. My husband helped me come up with the title.”
I picked up one of her colorful hard-cover books and thumbed through its pages. The characters are compelling, the text is all in rhyme. And the message reassuring.
“Any new exciting pieces of artwork?” I asked as I put down her book.
“Yes!” Helen’s quick response and the look in her eyes told me it was a special piece. “A sandhill crane done in acrylic ink on wood I’ve named The Calling. Acrylic ink is somewhat like India ink — you can wash it out in places where you want to feature the medium behind it. For this one, I used high-grade cabinet wood that’s very smooth and untreated. After I finished my painting, I applied a light varnish over it all. Unfortunately, in this print I brought along today, you can’t appreciate the way the gold here reflects the light,” she said pointing to the print. “Or see all the subtle graining of the wood.”
A customer had been browsing and expressed an interest in The Calling. “My partner is a falconer and loves birds in general,” she remarked as Helen turned her attention to her.
Smiling broadly, Helen announced, “I’m a bird nerd myself! I have the original of this print hanging at home. Although the print came out well, it’s nothing compared to the original.”
The customer was definitely interested. Helen located a picture of the original on her phone and showed it to the customer whose interest was further piqued. “Can you send it to me so I can send it to my partner?” she asked.
“Of course,” Helen replied.
The customer became busy on her phone with her partner for only a few minutes before turning to Helen saying they would purchase the original. At the price Helen was asking — a handsome amount that put both a big smile on Helen’s face as well as a trace of sadness in her eyes knowing she’d be giving up a piece that was part of her.
“My partner is very particular about how a bird is represented — he knows the details of the beak and the feathers — the whole presence has to be a compelling likeness. It has to speak to him,” the customer continued. I could tell that last remark had made Helen feel easier about letting her painting go.
“My background is in scientific/medial illustration, so I strive for realism and occasionally add my interpretations, like the figure of a woman here in my painting titled Stillness. You can see her in the American kestrel.”
As an erstwhile Physician Assistant, I had spent many hours studying anatomy and physiology, and had even had a cadaver we affectionately called ‘Fred’ to dissect in P.A. school. “What’s your educational background?” I asked Helen after the customer had left.
“I attended the University of Georgia where I started out in graphic design. But it didn’t feel like my purpose in life. I was on a four-year scholarship, and after getting the support of my parents, I tacked scientific/medical illustration on to my studies. I finished out my four years in graphic design, combining the last year with scientific/medical illustration. After one more year of that two-year course of study, I received a degree in scientific/medical illustration, as well.
“In scientific/medical illustration, I was in with the pre-med students, taking many of their required courses like anatomy and physiology and working on cadavers. It was exciting, and I knew I was on my path.
“In 2010, I got serious making art I could sell. The tremendous support I received from the community after I painted the Bates bathroom in 2018 coupled with my husband’s unflagging encouragement boosted my confidence. And, I wanted to be my own boss.”
“What keeps you motivated?” I was keen to know.
“I have to make art or I’ll go crazy! When I see people connecting with something when they look at my work, I know I have to keep adding beauty to the world. People give me inspiration to create that very rewarding space where love, positivity, and connectivity abound. I let people know I see it when they connect with my work. We all need to love – and feel connected. As I say in the last two lines of my book, ‘The Zaboombaphoos’: ‘We can all have hardships, bad days and strife! Be kind, be loving in this precious life.’”
“Helen, I can’t leave today without purchasing the print of your sandhill crane, The Calling,” I told her. “More than wanting it, I need to have it with me.”
Next week you can be sure I’ll be back to buy her book, “The Zaboombaphoos”.