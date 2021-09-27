"You've got to talk with the College of Eastern Idaho!" Karen announced as I arrived at the Market last Friday. "They've won an incredible grant, and are embarked on a two-year process to learn how CEI can better serve our community."
Intrigued, I walked over and introduced myself to Heather Nunamaker and Mary Stephenson who were busily arranging their informational materials. "Might you both have time later today to chat with me?" I asked. Their spontaneous smiles and nods assured me of a most interesting interview to come.
As the noon hour approached, I noticed a lull at their booth. "How about now?" I suggested. They both nodded, and I pulled up a chair.
"Please tell me about the grant you were recently awarded," I began.
"CEI was one of five community colleges in the U.S. to receive it!" Mary happily stepped up. "Two were in Ohio, one in New York, one in Maine, and CEI in Idaho, and we're all working on serving rural communities. The grant, 'BRIDGES Rural Design Challenge', is administered by the Education Design Lab based in Washington, D.C, a national organization focused on education.
"The Education Design Lab has created a national survey for the grant recipients to use. It covers demographics as well as questions related to educational assets already in place (such as CEI in the Old Ford Garage in Driggs) and communities' needs for other/more businesses as well as access to post-high school training and higher education. CEI has added some questions pertinent to Teton Valley. The survey is available on the web link https://forms.gle/uY81eY6KdtnXMmyJ7. There is also a QR code on some of the material we brought with us today. We'll be back at the Market again next week, and we are hoping to really kick-start this project!"
"What do you hope the survey will accomplish?" I asked.
"We are aiming to develop a working model other communities in Eastern Idaho can build upon. Eastern Idaho is comprised of nine counties, east-west from Teton to Arco, north-south from Salmon to Bonneville. Thus, we have a large area to share our model.
"We received the grant this past spring, and began in Idaho Falls with a survey of students, employers, and community members from around the region. Following the survey, we held a "gallery walk" where the participants reviewed and rated the results. The resounding theme we saw emerging from the survey was 'Bring education and training to where the people in need are'. As the project progressed, one road clearly pointed to Teton Valley as a community in need; another pointed to marketing as a tool to raise awareness.
"All five participating community colleges will send the results of their surveys to the Education Design Lab to distribute to community colleges throughout the country. The Lab will also send representatives to the five community colleges next spring.
"We are excited to discover directly from Teton Valley what its community members are interested in learning, what skills they feel they need to further their careers, or begin new ones. The survey is also designed to discover local expertise that fills those community needs here in Teton Valley. CEI can then tap into those local experts to deliver education and training to those who have indicated a need for them. CEI will then supply resources for those community resource individuals to teach skills such as trades and personal enrichment over and above traditional learning in school settings.
"What else besides the survey will you be doing in Teton Valley?" I was keen to know.
"After the survey is completed, there will be two open house/"gallery walks" at the CEI building in Driggs so members of the community can come and see the results of the survey. These events will take place Thursday, October 14th from 12pm - 6pm, and Friday, October 15th from 9am - 2pm.
"At the open houses/"gallery walks", folks will be able to flag items they feel especially important to them individually. Following the walks, there will be time for community leaders to meet and discuss the big ideas and recurring themes revealed in the survey. Following that, this group will move to ideation where they will assess current conditions/community needs, identify and prioritize key issues, develop a consensus on community goals, and articulate action steps - who does what by when. At the turn of the year, CEI hopes to partner with the community, businesses, and learners to implement what the community of Teton Valley is asking for.
"Wow. Impressive!" I couldn't help but comment.
"Indeed," Heather chimed in. " We (CEI) shouldn't assume, we should ask community members what they need. We genuinely want people to have access to education, training, and resources, no matter where they live. We are hoping to see more partnership among the nine counties and within their communities once the survey is shared. We also expect to find similar threads among the five participating community colleges from around the country."
"I'm also interested in what CEI offers now," I asked. "I confess, all I know about you is that you occupy space in the Old Ford Garage."
Both Mary and Heather were happy to enlighten me. CEI currently offers:
· Live college classes by zoom for qualifying high school students
· Workforce training for adults in business and professional avenues, computer and technology, healthcare, industry and trades
· Personal enrichment opportunities - hobbies (floral arranging, tap dancing, photography), lifestyle (cooking and charcuterie, and Ayurveda), Spanish basics and Spanish conversational skills
· Senior programs - the A, B, C and Ds of Medicare
Again, most impressive. THANK YOU, CEI!!
Please visit the College of Eastern Idaho's web site at www.cei.edu for more detailed information about their current programs. Our community is most fortunate to have this splendid resource here in Driggs! And for further information regarding the BRIDGES Rural Grant, please visit their website at: BRIDGES Rural - Education Design Lab (eddesignlab.org).