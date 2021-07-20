“Where’s Rafe?” I asked Canewater Farm Manager, Zena Wolcott-MacCausland as she and Julie Abbott were setting up their booth on Friday.
“Oh, he’s on the farm seeding,” she answered as she and Julie arranged their wide assortment of fresh produce in tempting displays.
“Well, you’ll do just fine!” I responded. “Canewater Farm is next on my list for weekly Farmer’s Market articles. Are you willing?” She nodded, and we arranged a time to chat towards the end of the Market.
It was slightly after noon when I stopped back. One of their tents had already been taken down and what was left of their produce was concentrated in a small area near the check-out. “Good time?” I inquired.
“For sure,” Zena replied. Julie nodded her assent to manage the booth while Zena and I chatted. Choosing a shady portion on the nearby band shell, we settled in. “What would you like to know?” Zena asked expectantly.
“Last I remember, you were an integral part of Friends of Teton River (FTR). When did you make the switch?” my pen was ready.
“This past April,” she smiled. “I had a good week’s overlap with Will Stubblefield, who took my position. He’s very capable and will fit right in. I wished I’d had a week in between leaving FTR and taking on Canewater Farm Manager, but spring is a busy time on the farm. And we were trying to put a crew together, too. It’s hard to find employees — not from lack of interest but lack of affordable housing for them in Teton Valley. It was a bit of a nail-biter for us, and my ‘to-do’ list was never completely crossed off — until the end of June when we secured all three full-time crew members! We also have one or two part-time crew members as well as three to five volunteers every week.”
“What fills up your ‘to-do’ list?” I was keen to know.
“Seeding, planting, irrigating, harvesting, and packaging for the Farmer’s Market and for wholesale, both here and in Jackson. We delivered to Forage, Tributary, and Warbirds prior to setting up here. With two 30’ X 100’ hoop houses (greenhouses where you plant directly into the ground) and six to seven acres planted outside, there’s no lack of things to be done,” Zena explained. “But with a great crew, it’s manageable.”
“What makes for a ‘great’ crew?”
“They’re team-oriented, and very willing to do what’s best for everyone. We start in the field at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. But the day before Market, they often stay until 6 p.m. to help us finish getting ready.”
“What would you say your biggest challenge on the farm has been this year?” I asked.
“Water! We get our water from Trail Creek Irrigation like everyone from the bottom of Teton Pass to 6000 South. So far, there have been no day-to-day changes from past years, but we hear change is coming. We may not be able to irrigate on a daily basis. I believe it’s the first time for water rationing/sharing in Teton Valley.”
“What water-saving strategies do you employ now?” I was curious.
“Adding organic material to the soil is the most important,” she explained. “Organic material helps retain moisture in the soils, and it feeds the soil organisms that make nutrients available for the plants. We also cover crop our pathways with white clover now, and later with field peas and oats that are more cold-hardy. And we mulch our squashes and garlic with organic straw or reusable landscape fabric. Mulch also helps retain soil moisture as well ask keep weeds at bay. Some of the time! We use overhead irrigation in the fields and drip irrigation in the hoop houses. Those perforated plastic hoses put water directly over the roots and not on the leaves so it’s much more efficient, and there’s less evaporation.”
“How has the growing season been so far?” I asked.
“We’ve had a longer growing season this year. Our last frost was early May, so we were able to get an early start. We had our first cucumbers on July 1st! A record!! With more staff and better organized systems, we’re growing probably 50% more than we did in 2020,” she responded smiling.
“Where do you get your seeds?”
“They’re all organic. We use Johnny’s from Maine, High Mowing Seeds from Vermont, and Osborne from Washington. So we have a wide variety of vegetables to bring to Market, including purple and cream-colored fairy tale eggplants. In Georgia, Rafe was able to grow eggplant almost year-round, but not here in Teton Valley with our cool falls and cold winters. In August, we’ll have some ready for Market. But their window of time is short — two to four weeks, if we’re lucky!”
“And you have lovely flowers to bring to Market, too,” I encouraged. “Where do you plant them?”
“They’re all grown outside in the field. We have mostly annuals — sunflowers, zinnias, rudbeckia, and snapdragons to mention a few. Georgie had planted a nice herb garden on the farm, and we’ve kept it going. There’s still lemon balm, mint, chives, and oregano. They pretty much grow themselves! But for us, they’re a minor crop.”
“We’re delighted to have Canewater Farm at our Farmer’s Market, Zena. How does Rafe feel he’s doing?” I asked as we concluded our interview.
“I remember last year, before the Market opened. Rafe wondered if it would be worth his while. Well, it’s his favorite Market!”