Morgan Piquet shows off some Cornish cross meat birds from PK Land & Cattle Ranch.

 Teresa Wright

Although the Piquets are new vendors at our Market this year, their family ranch, PK Land & Cattle right over the Teton River in Bates, has been part of the Valley for generations. Originally a beef cattle ranch, Morgan and Robert have since added chickens, some of which they freeze and bring to Market. As the morning flew by, I noticed their ample supply of coolers had diminished since Robert had taken the empties back to the ranch. As both time and coolers were vanishing — and with a smile and a nod from Morgan — I settled myself on a remaining cooler and began.

“When did you and Robert start with your chickens?”