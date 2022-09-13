Although the Piquets are new vendors at our Market this year, their family ranch, PK Land & Cattle right over the Teton River in Bates, has been part of the Valley for generations. Originally a beef cattle ranch, Morgan and Robert have since added chickens, some of which they freeze and bring to Market. As the morning flew by, I noticed their ample supply of coolers had diminished since Robert had taken the empties back to the ranch. As both time and coolers were vanishing — and with a smile and a nod from Morgan — I settled myself on a remaining cooler and began.
“When did you and Robert start with your chickens?”
“As background, Robert had ‘gotten on the Joel Salatin train’ (Joel Salatin, from Virginia, is a spearhead of holistic farming) a number of years ago, and realized ranchers and farmers can change their agricultural practices to change things for the good. Right now, agriculture is under attack – the D.C. policies continue to claim ag as a huge emitter of greenhouse gases. Well, it doesn’t have to be – if we change our practices.
“In 2017, we attended the Lost River Grazing Academy in Salmon, ID to learn the whys of good ag practices, not just the hows. Once home, we began Management Intensive Grazing — moving our cattle every day during the peak of calving season and summer to every few days at different times of the year depending on the needs of the animals and the ground. Grazing takes a lot out of the land – not only the vegetation but the ground, too, as the cattle’s hoofs and weight compact the soil making it harder for the grasses to grow. We also learned about the many different pasture grasses.
“We move our cattle depending upon many factors. Robert uses GIS and GPS on the tractor to map out our grazing pastures, and we have portable electric fencing to fence them in. It takes a lot of time and work, especially when we were first getting started. But Robert loves being out with the cattle, and we are seeing the benefits of our practice – ‘take half leave half’ – in the health of our herds and the quality of our pastures. During this time, Robert joined the Soil Conservation Board, and has become an active promoter of soil health practices in the Valley. We continue to attend the Lost River Grazing Academy, and are returning soon to present our practices and their positive results.
“In 2018, we added fifty laying hens to our ranching endeavors. We converted horse trailers into mobile chicken coops, and that fall, we started putting the hens behind the cattle. Each of our layers’ mobile coops is equipped with an automatic door so they are able to forage freely during the day and be locked up safe at night. Our dog, Reba, keeps coyotes at bay during the day — although we’ve seen hawks occasionally swoop down and carry one off!
“We get our laying hens as day-old chicks. Right away, we put them in a large tank to brood. We put shavings on the ground in the tank, and have lights overhead to keep them comfortable and warm. When the chicks feather out, we let them out in the pasture. But it’s not until they start laying that they know the routine to come in at night. Until they do, we put them in the blue shelters alongside the meat birds.”
“Please tell me more about your meat birds, Morgan…”
“Robert’s the dreamer,” she replied smiling broadly. “About a year ago, we were wondering what we could add to our ranch that wouldn’t take more space. We decided upon meat chickens, and began with fifty. We had a couple of chicken tractors to move them around the pastures, and they stay in their big blue shelters unlike the layers that are free ranging during the day. This summer, we have staggered out about four hundred and fifty meat birds. Although it doesn’t take much time with the chicken tractors – we have eight now – there is the labor of moving the shelters onto fresh ground and feeding and watering the birds twice a day.”
“What breed of chickens are your meat birds, Morgan?” I was curious.
“They’re all Cornish crosses. Cornish crosses mature quickly, have big breasts, and get to three and four pounds by about ten weeks. These are the birds we’re bringing to Market now. But next week, we’ll have some that are averaging six to seven pounds for people with bigger families, or who want to cook one bird and have leftovers. The birds will be about eleven weeks old then.”
Morgan excused herself to help a customer to a scrumptious-looking frozen chicken. “I’m so pumped!” I heard the customer exclaim as she paid Morgan.
“How do you market your meat birds?” I asked after the pleased customer had left the booth.
“I’m a horrible seller,” she replied laughing. “We started with a subscription service selling our pastured eggs. I text them all every month, keeping them up to date on what’s coming up – eggs and meat birds. Many of our egg customers are now our meat bird buyers as well as our beef buyers. We have beef available to sell by the cut in February. For the vast majority of our beef (Certified All Natural) though, we have a buyer in Idaho Falls who gives us a small premium for having gone through the certification process.
“A huge bonus is the willingness of our community to go the extra dollar to get good food. We could sell outside the Valley and make more money, but we want to keep it local, and give back to our supporters – and our land. We also want to pass down what we do to the next generation – our kids, preferably, but always keeping our land in ag, and make it better for everyone — the soil, the animals, the people, and the environment. And I love just having people driving by, and knowing they appreciate what we do.”