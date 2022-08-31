“Hi, Annie! Is now a good time for us to chat?” I asked as I stepped into her booth, redolent with her aromatic lavender flowers and products.
“Yes, come on in!” she responded brightly.
“Refresh me on the when-abouts of your farm, Annie. It’s been a while since we chatted last…”
“My husband, Jeff, and I were living in Sandy, Utah when we bought forty acres in Tetonia in the early 2000’s. Jeff had grown up in Jackson, and we’d looked for property over there, but – well, you know. And we came across this vacant land in Tetonia. We dreamed of being organic farmers when we retired – Jeff was a full-time engineer at the time, and I was a math writer writing texts for elementary through high school kids — so we bought the land.
“In 2014, Jeff opted for early retirement. He had a tractor, and we had land. So, we moved to our property in Tetonia knowing it was unrealistic for us to be large-scale organic farmers but keen to work the land. We looked for something more realistic. Jeff suggested a lavender farm, knowing I loved lavender. Of course I agreed! As our land is on the Jackpine Pinochle Loop, we decided to call our farm Jackpine Lavender.
“We did research to see if lavender would grow at 6500 feet in our climate – which it does. And then we joined the U.S. Lavender Growers Association where we found vast resources available to us as well as a big conference every two years. Pre-pandemic, we went to a conference in Oregon where we got lots of useful information as well as more great resources. Online, we found an organic lavender farmer in Oregon who walked us through the organic lavender-growing process, and from whom we got our seeds and then seedlings.
“We started some plants from seed, but they are hard to start, especially in quantity. So we started with 100 plants from seeds and another 700 from seedlings. We have ten different varieties – eight English lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) and two French lavender (Lavandula X-intermedia). French lavender are longer-stemmed and have a stronger smell. I call it ‘happy lavender’. English lavender has calming, relaxing aromas and is the culinary lavender. The dried buds – also referred to as flowers – are used. Their potency increases with drying as with any fresh herb. Lavender goes well with so many other flavors, especially citrus. And it’s the defining herb in Herbes de Provence, you know.”
“So, Annie, tell me about working empty land,” I was keen to know.
“Jeff had been a carpenter in Jackson before he went to engineering school,” she began. “Part of our dream was to build a barn with space for the tractor, Jeff’s workshop, and a lavender work space below with a modest living area for us upstairs. Our son, Renzo, helped him. In the meantime, we lived in a trailer on the property. Sadly, Jeff passed away almost two years ago now. It was unexpected…
“I decided to stay on the farm, and now Renzo and a carpenter, Tom, are finishing the barn. The farm was our dream; and I just couldn’t leave.”
“We’re happy you stayed, Annie. I know how much the farm means to you,” I told her. “Jeff was the soap maker, wasn’t he?”
“Yes. And that’s a whole different process. I’m not ready yet. Besides, I prefer the culinary and other lavender products I make – my sugars, teas, honeys, herb and spice rubs, and salt and pepper blends. And my bath salts, therapeutics for sunburn, chapped hands, and aromatherapy. And my dryer bags, smudges (better than incense!), sachets and potpourri.”
“How do you make your oils, Annie?”
“I use a steam distillation process where I put lavender in a large vat with water that boils and creates steam. The steaming process releases the oil which moves up through a tube where it condenses to leave the oil on the top and the hydrosol (flower water) on the bottom. It’s that essential oil I use in my sprays, salves, and aromatherapy blends. I make one salve with arnica and the other with cayenne, my ‘icy hot’ one! Both salves also contain peppermint and rosemary essential oils. I love doing it all – I feel like a little chemist working with my oils and my aromatherapy blends!
“My lavender has to grow in harsh conditions where I am. So it works hard to flourish the way it does. I love the earth and my plants. It all keeps me in a place I need to be.”
This last reminded me of a poem, “Lavender Fields” by Joanne Butler, most of which I quote here:
“In the summer sun
Your reach for my hand
And guide me atop
Of this magical land
We are caught in the moment
Of awe and amaze
Upon this purple vision
Of beauty we now gaze
As of vivid dreams
Nestled in the trees
An idyllic slice of heaven
Gently swaying in the breeze
In the lavender fields…
I want to stay forever
In this little world of ours…”