Settling myself on a borrowed cooler, I asked Amelia about Boondoggle’s beginning.
“I went through so many names. Nothing stuck. I was down to the wire to pick something to call it, and feeling a little frustrated by how many purchases I was laying out to get the project started – flour, tent, table, Market fee, acres of butter – and thinking ‘this boondoggle had better at least pay for itself’. Calling it a boondoggle seemed like a good way to keep myself from taking it too seriously. When I worked on the Ice, a ‘boondoggle’ was a project that looked useful but was basically pointless except insofar as it was good for morale — like flagging a snowmobile trail, or dive-tending, or riding along on a fuel flight to the South Pole.”
“I sense a story here…” I encouraged. It was towards the end of Market, and one loaf of challah and a few sweet bars were all that was left unsold. Amelia was happy to oblige.
“I’ve been baking professionally since 2009. I graduated from college in 2007 with a degree in Fine Art, right as the Recession hit, and of course at that time no one was hiring anyone with a degree in Fine Art. I wound up working for Starbucks. Eventually I got a job with Burdick Chocolate, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, first as a barista and then as a baker. First I was just relieved not to be front of the house anymore, but I found that I really liked the craft. There’s usually a lot of room for creativity, and it’s a trade that travels well. I worked in Fairbanks, Alaska, in Antarctica, and a couple of bakeries in Washington state.
“In 2016 I went back to Alaska for a job with Camp Denali, a wilderness lodge in Denali National Park. I met my partner, Drew, there. At the time Drew was also working at the Teton Science School in Jackson, and had bought a house in Tetonia the year before. So I joined him there for the winter, and we continued to go back and forth to Alaska for a few summers. “I’d been noodling the idea of working for myself for a little while, and last summer in a fit of insanity I bought a used 20-quart Hobart mixer from Camp Denali, and some friends trucked down to the house in Tetonia. But even with it staring at me from the closet, it took a long time to really commit to the idea. I tried very hard to talk myself out of it and find another job. Nothing came my way, so a week before the Market opened, I finally drove to Sun Valley to buy 600 pounds of flour from Hillside Grain. Caitie Hicks (Bandana Bakery) reached out with lots of encouragement, and generously passed along her bread racks.”
“This seems to be the spot for talented bakers,” I broke in. “Now, Amelia, please tell me about your oven I’ve heard so much about.”
“Last fall, Drew and I built a mud oven in our back yard. The base is built on an old truck wheel balanced on pier blocks. It’s surrounded by rocks, and they’re held in by fencing to make a sort of wall. For the hearth floor, there’s a layer of glass jars packed with mud, then a layer of sand, then a layer of fire brick. For the oven itself, we piled sand on the firebrick in a beehive-shape and covered it with wet newspapers. Then we made a dome over the sand form with a mud-and-sand mixture. After about a week, the clay firmed up. We cut a hole for the door and scooped out the sand, leaving the cavity behind. Then we added more layers of mud mixed with sawdust, which is the insulation, until the oven’s walls were about 8” thick. To cure (solidify) the oven, we made a series of small fires to slowly drive out the moisture. When it’s fully dry, it starts holding heat!
“To make bread, first I burn a hot, fast fire with wood no bigger around than my arm. I let it burn for about 2 hours to really soak the hearth with heat. And then–this is the part that seems to surprise people–you take the fire out, sweeping out all the embers and ash. The masonry radiates all that heat it soaked up. I use a temperature gun to read the oven’s temperature: at the 600-degree range, I bake pizza for Drew and me; at 520 degrees, I make sourdough bread; at the 380 range I make challah or other yeasted breads; at 300 degrees, I’ll put in a pot of beans, or perhaps a brisket. The oven is still warm — 120 degrees — in the morning, good enough to make yogurt if I wanted.”
I was truly impressed. And honored when she presented me with her remaining challah. Noticing a handsome wooden baker’s peel on her table, I asked where she’d gotten it.
“My dad made it, and I added the design.” She smiled appreciatively.
I highly recommend you stop by Boondoggle Bakery’s booth this week. You’ll be happy you did — especially when you bite into one of her breads or sweet treats! And don’t forget to take a peek at her handsome, hand-made wooden baker’s peel.