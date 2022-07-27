I found Al sitting in the back of her booth working on a Sudoku during a brief lull in customer flow. “Mind if I ask how your gardening year is going, Al?”
She motioned to a cooler near her, and I plopped down (we all ‘plop’ these hot days, don’t we?)
“If I farmed for a living, I’d have to find a new job,” she began. “It’s been a very challenging year. Cold and rainy April, May, and half of June. Then, wind, critters like gophers, and biting insects. At first, not a lot of what I’d planted came up. And when it did, it was spotty. For example, even now in a row of beans, some are still in bloom while others are bitty plants and some are bigger. It’s made picking difficult. And everything came up late. For example, I had no spinach for the first two Markets. And I’ve planted spinach four to five different times this year. The early pickings were OK, but I didn’t get anything from the last two plantings because they bolted in the heat. So, no more spinach. And it’s my best-seller.”
“Well, I have noticed most of our farmers’ early offerings here at the Market weren’t as robust as in past years. I presume you’ve all faced similar challenges…” I sympathized.
“Every Sunday, my brother who farms in Eaton, OH and I talk on the phone and compare notes. Once we get going, we sound like two old geezers complaining!” Al said smiling. “He’s had his share of difficulties in Ohio, too. There they had a lot of rain early on so planting was late. Then, his corn didn’t come up uniformly, and when it did, it was nowhere near ‘knee high by the Fourth of July’. This year, the weather where he farms has gone from standing water in the fields to no rain and heat in the 90s long enough to make mud cracks in the fields.”
“I admire all farmers’ steadfastness, Al. Any bright spots?” I needed to ask.
“In spite of my complaints, I still love what I do – getting up at five every morning to make sure I have the best and most beautiful produce to offer. And I still sell out every week. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t enjoy it.
“And there are my on-line customers. I began offering on-line ordering during the Covid summer (2020), and it went very well. I still have those customers who are able to order on-line Thursdays from noon to five. That gives me time to get their orders bagged and put in coolers to bring to Market Friday mornings.”
“How can one be part of your on-line ordering, Al?” I asked.
“Anyone can go to www.biodiversegardening.com and sign up for my weekly Thursday emails where I post what I’ll be bringing to Market that Friday. That way, you can order early and are guaranteed to get what you want. Things move fast off my table once Market opens!”
“Now, Al, please refresh me on your other Biodiverse Gardening business,” I encouraged.
“Yes. My garden maintenance jobs. I do these on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays. I have some regular customers, and some ‘on call’ – when they need me, or just at the beginning and/or end of the growing season.
“The most interesting part of that work is the ‘crisis jobs’ – jobs that should have been done but weren’t. Sometimes for years. So, I get to clean them up and make them beautiful! For example, for years, there was a property with four foot tall weeds all around the house. You can imagine what those seed banks must have looked like! The house was sold recently, and the new owners wanted flower gardens. I told them they couldn’t plant flowers until the weeds were under control. And then the gardens would need mulching and checking for weeds every two to three weeks after the flowers were planted.
“Another example of a ‘crisis job’ was in a big subdivision in Driggs where the community property had been neglected for about twelve years. There was a lot of dead stuff, no mulch, and no pruning. And berms that needed to be barked. I was hired by a board member who liked what I was doing so much he kept me even busier by adding more jobs! Others in the subdivision noticed the job I was doing, and came over to ask if I would work for them.”
“Sounds like the word’s out, Al! How do you manage to get it all done?” I was truly impressed, thinking to myself her two “side businesses” smacked of two full-time jobs.
“I have a couple of on-call people to help me when I’m really busy,” she replied. “After three days a week in other peoples’ gardens and harvesting for the Market, I have only Sunday to catch up at home. And even then I find myself picking weeds. I weed before I water and weed as I harvest so no weed goes undetected unless it’s hiding underneath something else. But eventually I find it, and it becomes history. And I make sure to tell everyone who visits to clean their shoes before going into my gardens,” she finished, smiling. “And they do.”
Have I mentioned that Al, in her “spare” time, is an excellent baker? Every week, she bakes muffins with garden-sourced ingredients added – and often chocolate – to bring to Market along with her produce. Yummm…