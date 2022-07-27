IMG-2370.JPG

“I still love what I do – getting up at five every morning to make sure I have the best and most beautiful produce to offer. And I still sell out every week. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t enjoy it,” says Al Young of Biodiverse Gardening.

 Courtesy Photo

I found Al sitting in the back of her booth working on a Sudoku during a brief lull in customer flow. “Mind if I ask how your gardening year is going, Al?”

She motioned to a cooler near her, and I plopped down (we all ‘plop’ these hot days, don’t we?)