Opening Market Day dawned brightly. That brightness was enhanced by the “getting ready” bustle on City Plaza as vendors arrived and set up their booths. Vibrancy was palpable everywhere as tents popped up and returning vendors called greetings to one another – and even took time out for a hug or two! Our new Market Manager Teresa Wright, undaunted by the bustle, made herself available to vendors old and new, answering questions and familiarizing herself with the Market flow.
Speaking of new vendors, we have Boondoggle Bakery from Felt, Late Bloomer Ranch from Driggs, and Teton Valley Creamery from Star Valley. Your Market Elf is looking forward to featuring them in subsequent issues of Teton Valley News. Another new vendor, Mountain Dew Mushrooms, will also be with us in the coming weeks.
After a two-year hiatus, the Market and the community warmly welcome back our beloved artisans! Opening day featured Helen Seay Art, Chelsea Pottery, Snail’s clever outdoor-themed pieces and her famous potato soap, Close Knit Weavers’ amazingly colorful and uniquely designed knitwear, Worthwild’s copper jewelry and polished stones, and Linda Swope’s fabulous photography. We are all so happy to have them back on the Plaza with us. Look for new artisans in the coming weeks as we are able to accommodate several others on a rotating basis.
Although this topsy-turvy spring has put a crimp in many of our farmers’ crops, they were happy to bring us some early greens, plant starts, eggs, and infectious eagerness to be with community members and share their enthusiasm for what is shaping up to be a swell growing year, even with a late start. Rebeca Nolan from Dusty Hound Farm dropped by with their “bottle baby” – a bouncy, baby ewe lamb dressed in a doggie shirt and looking for her belated morning bottle. She is one of the Farm’s first crop of lambs, and both Rebeca and Amanda are thrilled.
No Market would be complete without our non-profits. The Community Foundation will be with us through Friday July 22nd. The Henry’s Fork Foundation joined us for the first time, and shall be back again next week. PAWS, who took on our Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter, was also present with a four-footed representative who wagged his tail until Market’s end at 1:00 pm.
Speaking of dogs, we know many of our families in the Valley include at least one canine companion. If you do wish them to accompany you when you’re at the Market, please be sure they are leashed and under your control at all times. We do appreciate it.
Almost lastly, a reminder about parking. Please park in the back of the City building where there is ample parking directly across from the Transit Center. That way, you can browse and shop at your leisure and not be concerned you are taking spots away from folks who are in town for other reasons.
And lastly, THANK YOU for joining us at the first Market of the 2022 season. The Market Board and staff agreed our opening day saw our best attendance – ever! We are looking forward to seeing you all again and again throughout our amazing Teton Valley Farmer’s Market season.