“I always wanted to be a cowgirl,” Suzanne Mate-Lecuyer began. “Although I grew up in France, my visions of the future were in Montana, Texas, or Wyoming.”
“I’m intrigued,” I responded. “Please go on…”
“About ten years ago, I was finishing up my Bachelor in Ag in France. At the time, I was pursuing my dream of the USA, so I looked on Wwoofing for a cattle ranch. My now-good-friend Lauren, owner of Preston Ranches in Bedford, WY, was the best match. I joined the ranch that summer, and spent my next seven summers work-exchanging there. It was at Preston Ranches that I was able to align my interests – riding horses, herding cows, singing as I rode, and being in the mountains. I knew Wyoming was where I wanted to live.
“I had known for a long time that I wanted to be a farmer. Cheese and dairy have always been special to me. I love cows so much that I want to be close to them. I also wanted to bring the best savoir-faire from my country, so I returned to college in France where I attended their prestigious cheese-making school, ENLIV, in La Roche-Sur-Foron, Haute Savoie.
“In 2019, I moved permanently to Star Valley, WY where I rented a house and started making jams and jellies to sell at the Jackson Saturday Farmer’s Market. But I knew I wanted to have a place of my own, raise cows, and make good cheeses.
“In 2020, my partner, Dustin Nelson, whose family had settled in Freedom, WY many years ago, and I purchased an old dairy farm in Smoot, WY. The farm had been fallow since the family stopped milking in 2003. Although the farm had the capacity to keep 300 cows, we bought just the buildings and ten acres. The community in Smoot was – and still is — very supportive, and has offered us the ten additional acres we now farm. We raise French heritage beef breeds — Charolaise, Blonde d’Aquitaine, and Montbeliarde which can be found locally, and are planning to import embryos of Tarentaise and Abondance which are not currently found in the US. All in all, we now have nine head of cattle, five of them milkers.”
Here, Suzanne interrupted herself to assist customers who had stopped by to look at her cheese displays. They began asking questions about the characteristics of the cheeses. Suzanne happily cut up small samples of each for them to try, explaining as she went what makes each one unique. Sales were made, and the customers moved back into the Market bustle. “People can’t live without cheese!” She said smiling to me as we resumed our conversation.
“Please tell me more about the cheeses you have here today…” I encouraged as I had been too busy scribbling notes to pay attention to what she was telling her customers.
“This one is Star Valley tome,” she pointed to an elegant wheel on display. “It’s a semi-soft cheese similar to the tomes in the Alps. In the French Alps, every little village has its own tome. This one over here, Abondance, is the favorite alpine cheese of France. It’s cooked at a higher temperature and is meant for keeping longer than tome. And this one, Morbier, is another semi-soft cheese that originated in Jura (France). It was made on small farms where they had only enough cows to fill half a wheel of cheese in the morning. The farmers would then put a layer of ashes over the top of the cheese and wait ‘til their evening milking to add more cheese they would make after the milking. See?” she indicated, pointing to a fine gray line running through the middle of the wheel. “The fourth one I brought today is a Black Garlic Rawclette, another semi-soft cheese inspired from French Raclette, traditionally used for melting.”
“And your beef?...” I inquired looking up from my notes.
“As for our beef, I have frozen roasts, steaks, and ground beef here today.”
Again, more customers drew Suzanne back to her display-tasting tables. This time, one customer asked her about her jams, also on display. Picking up a jar of deep dark-colored jam, she turned to them and explained, “This is a chokecherry jam made with berries that we pick as a family activity on Sundays.” Reaching for another jar, she continued, “And this one is my onion jam. Both are delicious with the cheeses.” Sold! And the satisfied customers wandered off.
Turning back to me, Suzanne motioned toward several cartons of their eggs. “We raise about twenty different heritage breeds of chickens. Some are old American breeds and others are fancy French. We had about 350 chickens – until yesterday. Skunks are a big problem. They are able to get under our fence and into the chickens’ enclosure where they help themselves. We’ve lost almost fifteen birds to them – in spite of our trapping and disposing of them.” Here Suzanne paused, waiting for me to catch up to her as she noted my frantic scribbling.
“I’m also working on getting our creamery USDA-certified, a huge step. Matter of fact, the farm is a huge step for me as I’m a solo farmer. Dustin, although he does help me with any free minutes he has available, has other business to attend to. I am currently looking to hire a cheesemaker assistant, and that will be enormously helpful. In the meantime, I have my almost two-year-old son, Felix, to ‘help’ as well as my border collie, Leia, and her daughter, Padme (think Star Wars) by my side.” Suzanne leaned over to give Leia a pat. “Leia had pups recently. I am keeping Padme, and
giving her other two daughters, Lorrie (think Lonesome Dove) and Diamond to Late Bloomer Ranch and Winter Winds Farm respectively — another bond for me in Teton Valley, Idaho!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.