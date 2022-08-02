“Is there a story behind the name, ‘Late Bloomer Ranch’?” I asked Corinne McAndrews as I settled myself on a cooler in her booth.
“Well, I wanted something feminine in feel. And I’m a late bloomer myself! Also, flowers bloom later here in Teton Valley.”
“Are you from around here?” I was curious.
“I’m originally from Baltimore where my parents were office folks. In the summer of 2008 when I was traveling with a friend in Europe, we ran out of money while in Spain. My friend told me we could have free room and board working on a small vegetable farm in the mountains of Grenada in southern Spain. And we did! It was so beautiful – even though there was no electricity or plumbing. We were there for two weeks, working hard and taking in the nearby mineral springs and forests as well. Although I was a bit apprehensive all the time I was there, I realized I missed it once we’d left.”
“Was that when you began farming?” I inquired.
“No. After returning from Europe that summer, I decided to be a ski bum for the winter in Telluride. But all the while I was there, farming was on my mind. So, in the spring of 2009, I moved to Arizona to study at Prescott College where I took Agroecology, a discipline where agriculture and culture intersect.
“At the end of two years, I decided I wanted to farm full-time, so I moved to Ojai in Ventura County in California to farm without animals. I was vegan at the time, and that seemed to make sense. I soon realized it wasn’t possible to farm without animals as they play a significant role in the carbon cycle, fertilize the soils, and graze on the pastures. Also, I had developed some health issues that made me realize I had to change my diet to incorporate animal products. So, I started raising hens and sipping on bone broth. And opened my mind to an animal ag I could get behind, a holistic one that holds high esteem for animal welfare – how they’re treated, what they eat – and feel good about the meat we and others put on our tables. Meat for people who are disgusted with factory-farmed meat, and meat that has been improperly ‘cured’ by injecting propylene glycol rather than slow-smoking it.”
“When did you start Late Bloomer Ranch?” I asked.
“My husband and I came to Teton Valley in January 2019 to look for a farm. We found one in Driggs – not too far from PAWS Animal Shelter and Stateline Road – that had been farmed in organic alfalfa. We purchased it that October. My husband is an architect, so I run the farm – with able assistance from three wonderful full-time employees, and a dedicated part-time egg-washer. Our land is healthy land, and the farmer who worked for its former owner still hays it for us. The alfalfa feeds our pigs — along with non-GMO feed from Big B Ranch in Meridian as well as the eggs and milk we give them — and the insects and field mice they find in the pastures. Pigs are true omnivores!”
“Do you raise other animals, too?” I was curious to know.
“Yes. We raise sheep for wool and meat, goats for milk for the pigs, and chickens for their delicious eggs. We also grow flowers – and our almost two-year-old daughter, Willa, loves to pick off the buds!
“We raise heritage pigs – Berkshire, Meishan (a Chinese breed), and Gloucestershire Old Spot (Queen Elizabeth’s favorite!). It’s important to raise these heritage animals as they would go extinct if people just relied on factory-farmed pigs for pork. The pigs, like all our animals, are sweet tempered, hardy, have great mothering skills, and mature on pasture. We endorse rotational grazing, and move them every two days to pastures around the farm.”
“How do you manage the slaughtering?” I shuddered at the thought.
“Well, dying is part of life. And we believe that giving an animal a humane death after a good, full, and happy life is an important part of its life cycle.”
“I hadn’t thought of it that way,” I responded, somewhat relieved. “Where do you have your meat processed?”
“We’ve used many different processors in Idaho, Wyoming, and in Utah. The one we prefer is a USDA-approved facility in Blackfoot. We are currently working with the Idaho Department of Health to be able to process our bacon in-house, and hopefully sausage, too.
“We are strong believers in holistic farming. It’s the ‘why’ of what we do. We want to see all its systems work together so the land is supported as well as the people who work it. We take the whole farm into account as it has to be good for the animals as well as the people who farm it. We are fortunate to be able to provide housing (tiny homes) for our dedicated employees, who have the option to live on the farm. We are grateful for them and this community. If our community thrives, we all thrive.”
“Do you have new plans in the making?” I asked, truly intrigued.
“Yes! We want to sell you more than a pork chop – we want to give you an experience. We want to bring folks onto our farm. Next year, we hope to have more educational opportunities related to holistic ranching, and fiber production. For example workshops for hand-spinning or natural dyeing. We believe in ‘community glue’ – the kind that attracts and maintains collaborators. And we want to conserve farm land by helping farmers stay profitable – and keep farming.”
“Do you have a website?” I asked.
“Yes – latebloomerranch.com where we sell all our products on line and in bulk, too. We’ll post workshops and events off-season there as well. And, I’m also considering a podcast…”
My visit with Corinne not only made my day, it made my heart fill with pride for our truly fine community. We are so fortunate to have Late Bloomer Ranch a signal part of the whole of it.
Thank you, Corinne, your fine staff, and your family.