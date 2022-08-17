IMG-2382.JPG

A mandala, according to local artist Helen Seay, encourages introspection, and, ultimately, an awareness of one’s place and purpose in this world.

 Courtesy Photo

“Might this be a good time to catch up, Helen?” I had noticed a lull in her customers near noontime, and strolled over. When she nodded, I fetched a chair and settled down in the back of her tent – hats to my right, shirts across on my left, prints by my side. Although the radiant heat from the Plaza’s hardscape was wilting, Helen looked fresh and happy.

“What would you like to know?” she asked smiling.