“Might this be a good time to catch up, Helen?” I had noticed a lull in her customers near noontime, and strolled over. When she nodded, I fetched a chair and settled down in the back of her tent – hats to my right, shirts across on my left, prints by my side. Although the radiant heat from the Plaza’s hardscape was wilting, Helen looked fresh and happy.
“What would you like to know?” she asked smiling.
“Since we last chatted – last year at Mugler Plaza – what’s kept you busy?” I replied, returning her smile.
“Keeping up with inventory! And new projects…” she paused to nod at her stunning array of hats and t-shirts. “And magnets are next! I’ve had a number of people interested. And so I grow…
“I’ve also traveled a bit – Utah and Montana – taking my art on the road to more regional shows. I feel I need to get out of my comfort zone here and in Jackson where people are so supportive of my work. In Montana, I found I had a following of folks who were familiar with my art and were excited to have found me in Montana! I’m making a name for myself as a successful artist, and I’m thrilled that people see my art as unique. That’s exciting – and humbling, too. I’m also making money which is fine, but I’m really happy just to be successful as an artist.”
“Impressive, Helen, on all counts,” I responded. “Didn’t I hear you were commissioned to paint a vault toilet in Wilson recently?” I had just spent a day on the Teton, and had had the pleasure of visiting (imagine!) her first commissioned vault toilet (2018) at Bates Bridge. I also noticed some of her fish (cutties) there were “swimming” on some of her new hats.
“Yes. Jackson Hole Friends of Pathways commissioned me to paint a new vault toilet at the Trail Creek trailhead off the Old Jackson Highway in Wilson. They asked me to portray people using the pathways – Nordic skiers, cyclists, hikers, and horseback riders – in all four seasons. I finished it about a month ago,” she explained as she turned to a cluster of customers trying on some of her hats.
I was happy to finish my scribbles and just enjoy watching Helen working with her customers. “Those colors (on the hat) look good with your skin tones,” she told a customer as she held up a mirror for her to see.
When she’d made her sales and the happy, newly-hatted folks moved on, I mentioned the hats seemed to be a big draw. “Yes, after the tees and tank tops earlier this morning,” Helen responded laughing.
“Where do you get your hats?” I was curious.
“I order in bulk online. But I also get them at Pine Needle Embroidering in Victor. The hats really make my art pop out,” she explained as she turned to a young man who had recently come into her booth and was looking through her prints. They embraced, and I overheard him tell Helen he was leaving for college in Fort Collins soon. His wistful look was responded to by another warm hug from Helen. She reassured him that even though this was his first time away from home, he would do just fine. He told her he was going to major in exercise physiology with a minor in music. Just before he left, he bought one of her prints, a sand hill crane entitled “Last Light” – the Valley’s alpenglow. As the young man was leaving, she told him he would always have his Last Light.
I was touched by their exchange. Helen explained she’d known the young man for years, that he was very talented and would do well in the world. I mentioned I’d seen him also studying another of her prints, her mandala. “Helen, would you please tell me about your mandala?”
“It’s one of my earlier pieces, something I ‘saw’ while I was meditating. A mandala is a clock of consciousness that helps us understand the life cycles of our conscious mind body spirit,” she answered. Her answer reminded me of something she’d said during my interview with her last summer at Mugler Plaza: “When I see people connecting with something when they look at my work, I know I have to keep adding beauty to the world. People give me inspiration to create that very rewarding space where love, positivity, and connectivity abound. I let people know I see it when they connect with my work. We all need to love – and feel connected.”
“Do you have future plans for your mandala?” I’d asked Helen as we were winding up our chat.
“Yes!” she responded with alacrity. “I’d like to turn my mandala into a large (12’ X 12’) upright, seven-layered piece (seven layers of spirit). It might be wood, or metal. It will have three different pedestals on the ground in front of it. Each pedestal will have a pedal that engages the movement of the mandala. All three will be aligned so when they’re stood upon together – signifying the collective conscience we all share when we come together – the mandala’s layers will turn. I’m hoping to bring it to Burning Man next year.”
Of course, I raced to the encyclopedia when I got home. A mandala, according to Helen, encourages introspection, and, ultimately, an awareness of one’s place and purpose in this world. I further learned that Carl Jung (1875-1961), a Swiss psychologist and psychoanalyst, had re-introduced the mandala from Hinduism and Buddhism into modern western thought. In his exploration of the unconscious through art, he observed the common appearance of a circle motif. He hypothesized the circle drawings reflected the mind’s inner state at the moment of creation and/or birth. According to Jung, “Only gradually did I discover what the mandala really is…the Self, the wholeness of the personality, which, if all goes well, is harmonious.” A mandala such as Helen’s can emerge during moments of intense personal growth – a profound rebalancing process that restores one’s inner and outer order.
One of my favorite quotes from Albert Camus came to mind: “But what is happiness except the simple harmony between a man (or woman) and the life he (or she) leads.”
Helen exemplifies her mandala – and this quote.