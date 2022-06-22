Wind. A force of Nature that sometimes forces us to – hang on!
What had begun as just another splendid day at the Farmer’s Market soon whipped up into a maelstrom of unanticipated human activity as fierce winds tore through town, tipping tables, tugging at tents, and testing the fortitude of the farmers, producers, artisans, and Market staff. An airborne river of fine sand flew in to the Plaza where everyone was scrambling to hang on to their tents, their produce, and their wares. At least two tents were crumpled, and several pastries were sent flying. This sudden severe wind event was responsible for sending three of our artisans — Jackpine Lavender, Close Knit Weavers, and Helen Seay — home to reorganize their scattered wares and recoup.
The seemingly unrelenting wind lasted about an hour while a few sprinkles and approaching dark clouds boded wet weather. Whether by some blip in the current climatologic phenomena or by dint of the resolve of those present on the Plaza, the rain event didn’t happen. However, Mother Nature wasn’t finished with us. Throughout the morning She produced periodic gusts strong enough for Market participants to grab onto their tent poles again and again. One gust flipped an artisan’s table over, strewing Idaho potato soap, ceramic replicas of Idaho state, jewelry, note cards, and other hand-crafted items over the adjacent lawn area. I happened to be there at just that moment, and as I bent to retrieve the scattered items, I noticed two young girls were also kneeling down. Their evident concern and willingness to help almost made up for the upset. Almost.
By eleven-thirty, some vendors were packing it in for the day, and by twelve-thirty, most were on their way home. Even the “old-time” Marketers said this was a first in all the many years the Farmer’s Market has been in Driggs. Many of the farmers were anxious to get back to their farms to assess possible damages. One had mentioned to me he’d received a text from his wife saying many of their row covers had taken flight.
I admire our growers for their talent, tenacity, and willingness to work with the elements – wind, water, weeds — whatsoever Mother Nature sends – or not – our way. I know they’ll be back at the Market next week with their elegant produce, eggs, meats, breads, cheeses — and smiles on their faces.