Teton High School's Drama Department will be presenting the classic musical - The Music Man this coming weekend, April 21-23 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 PM and on Saturday at 2 PM at the Teton High School Auditorium.
This musical is based on Meredith Willson's six time Tony Award winning musical comedy, The Music Man. This Junior version features most of the iconic songs from the original and a story filled with wit, warmth, and good old fashioned romance. It is a wonderful family show. It is a bold, brassy show that will have the whole town in a-twitter!
Master showman Harold Hill, played by Chase Tonks, is in town and he is planning to scam the town with a ploy to get the residents of River City, Iowa to purchase instruments for a kids' band. His plan to leave town with the money is foiled when he falls in love with the upright, uptight Marian, the town librarian, played by Sierra Hanamaikai. He doesn't know how to teach music, however his plans actually come to fruition through the faith that Marian has in him which helps him succeed in the end in spite of himself.
Besides Tonks and Hanamaikai who are both Seniors this year, the show also casts senior Aubrey Fullmer who plays the delightful character of Eulalie Shinn and senior Jonas Dvorak who plays the Constable. These seniors along with 40 other students actors have worked hard to bring this fun story to light.
Sophomore Rachel Curren, who plays Mrs. Paroo, states: "I love the family aspect of the cast. We are all friendly, and support each other in a way that is unique to musical productions like this one. Spending time with friends, and getting to know new people has been one of my favorite things about being in this play."
Sophomore Gage West, who plays Mayor Shinn says that he has liked this show because, "I like being the mayor and getting loud and mad!"
Director Brent Schindler states that this has been an extremely exciting and energetic cast and it has been a privilege working with them. "They have poured their hearts into this musical and they are looking forward to presenting it to our community!" Mr. Schindler also states that "we have been able to upgrade our damaged stage floor that has been problematic for many years; we have also been able to improve our sound and light systems and our wonderful parents have made amazing and beautiful sets for us." All of these improvements have helped make this play a success. He says this will be a play that "you will not want to miss!"
Schindler likes the show because "it reminds us about the power that music has in all of our lives."
This is the first musical the drama department has been able to do since closures due to COVID. Two years ago, the performances of Fiddler on the Roof were sadly cancelled due to COVID right before opening night. "But, we're back!" Schindler says. "With a wonderful new show!"