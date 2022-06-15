Volunteers gathered on June 9 at the Driggs Public Works Center to help weed and plant flowers in whiskey barrels as part of a grassroots effort to beautify the businesses of Driggs.
In 2018, the Downtown Driggs Association adopted 12 whiskey barrels from the city to create an inviting streetscape along Main and Little. This year, thanks in part to a grant from the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency, which allocates some of its tax revenue toward beautification projects, the nonprofit doubled its barrels to distribute throughout the downtown corridor. City staff and volunteers helped with labor, MD Nursery provided free soil and discounted plants, and MD retail manager and certified arborist Carrie Baysek gave a demonstration to the enlisted gardeners on ideal aesthetic arrangements of the grasses, perennial flowers, and annuals in the barrels, showing how to plant “the thrillers, fillers, and spillers” in a consistent and appealing way.
“We want them to be cohesive and colorful—we want people to be driving through Driggs and stop, and say, ‘This town has it together,’” Baysek said.
As the DDA’s placemaking projects grow, businesses and organizations have more opportunity to take ownership of those barrels of beauty. The DDA has formed partnerships with the Silver Star Communications Employee Volunteer Program, GAP Teton Valley (Girls Actively Participating), Seniors West of the Tetons, the City of Driggs Tree & Beautification Committee, Teton Middle School, and Teton Valley Earth Day nonprofit collaborators.
“This is a relatively low-cost project that has a high impact over a long time for everyone who lives, works, plays and visits downtown Driggs,” said DDA development director Fallon Ryan. “It shifts perspectives, invites participation, facilitates dialogue, creates safe and beautiful spaces, and gives the community a sense of pride.”