Natalie Clark lives a life that seems straight out of a leading art magazine.
She owns a studio with a vineyard outside of Barcelona, holds a position on the Kennedy Center board of directors, and experiences a life of travel that immerses her in extremely varied cultures. Her work has been featured in Vogue, USA Today, and Good Morning America, among others.
True to the nature of being a contemporary artist though, those surface-level achievements don’t cut to what is most important for Clark.
Shaping and molding those successes, Clark is decidedly not the loud, pompous personality that those accolades might suggest. Instead, her life is that of an individual that prioritizes passionately deep introspection, voluntary isolation, and a wholly devout work ethic.
Nowhere are the above-mentioned values more apparent than in her studio in Tetonia.
The space, originally a decrepit, abandoned 100-year-old LDS church, was nurtured through painstaking effort and many, many renovations all the way up to the present.
Clark came to own the Tetonia space in 1989, in her mid 20’s.
“Craig the plumber, who lived next door, owned it. I knocked on his door and asked “hey dude, do you want to sell this?” and he was just like huh?” said Clark, with a laugh that acknowledged how absurd it must have been to hear the offer, spoken in a thick English accent.
“About 6 months later he contacted me and said that he would like to sell it,” said Clark.
The front entryway leads directly into her workspace, complete with past works from Clark’s ‘Crystalline Spires—Faceted Gems’ project. As one’s jaw drops in the shadows of 10-foot-tall prismatic shapes, an abundance of natural light filters in through the restored church windows.
The large space has two efficient-yet-open lofted desk areas, a beautiful mid-century modern fireplace, and plenty of expansive table space complete with drafting tables. While the space can be described as cozy, it is also spacious.
Works from popular artists and their lesser-known contemporaries adorn the walls inside the living space. All of the doors are covered with brilliant red cowhide riveted to each, and the leather is carved with the image of a large meandering snake.
The space is bright and energetic, yet not chaotic and cluttered, creating an environment that is perfect for introspection, thought, and creativity.
Talking about both her studio and her sense of place in Tetonia, Clark mentioned a powerful energy that fuels her work.
“There is an energy here, and we are in the middle of nowhere, but there is an energy. It is a good energy for artists,” said Clark. “If you think about it, we had Paul Allen and other powerful people that have chosen to be here. There has to be something, some energy here. It is not just because it is pretty.”
After being parlayed into Clark’s personality, that energy has been utilized to produce countless stunning works, including her most recent, the Spirit of Hathor (pronounced HAT-or).
Featured in the 2022 Art D’Egypte ‘Forever is Now’ exhibition, in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza and installed on the Giza Plateau near Cairo, the massive 2 ½ ton sculpture was a culmination of well over a year of work and logistical stress.
In conceptualizing the sculpture Clark looked to her recent works as well as, naturally, the deities of old Egyptian legend and history.
“I had been really looking at the power of women, the divine, the space we’re at in time as women as artists. There is a lot of inequality still. I didn’t want to move away from the DNA of the work I was working on just to stick something in front of the pyramid,” said Clarke.
“I looked at different Egyptian deities and came across Hathor. She was a pompous personification of everything feminine from breastfeeding to sexuality. She was the nursemaid of Horus but then she became his wife and was the consort of Ra. She would sink into the underworld at night and then rise up in the morning with the sun in her horns,” said Clark. “I took this idea of shape which I tied into my marble work and channeled it together. That’s how I came up with the abstract of a very feminine sort of powerful form.”
With her idea now formed, Clark faced the extreme logistical challenges of constructing the work and getting it to display. The main body of the sculpture was fabricated in the north of England, with Clark crafting the marble centerpiece in her Barcelona studio.
The sculpture was shipped from England, required to be transported by eclectic Egyptian shippers, and delivered to the Giza Plateau.
“Finally here comes this ratty-looking container which they put inside. It was accompanied by these guys wearing like swimming pool shoes. It weighs 2 ½ tons… There is almost no health and safety over there,” said Clark.
Due to being on such sacred ground, penetrating the land’s surface is not only illegal but culturally forbidden. That meant the sculpture had to be bolted into a massive above-ground mount and hoisted in a very precarious manner.
“You are not allowed to penetrate the ground. This thing is 20 feet tall, 2 ½ tons, on a cantilever, and I can’t bolt it into the ground. We had a 30-foot by 30-foot I-beam cross that just sat there like a Christmas tree base that it was bolted into,” said Clark.
Being on such an old, impressive, and culturally significant historical site, Clark experienced an out-of-body sense of superstition.
“There is major juju,” said Clark. “We get it done, and it was like wow, it is magical. At that point, by 4 the sun was going down, and then the sun went right in the center where the marble was and it was wild. There is energy coming off that stuff, it is not for the faint-hearted.”
While being focused on getting everything installed, Clark hadn’t had the time to reflect on what a big deal the installation was until after it was almost done being hoisted up.
“It was like oh my god, I am working in front of the Pyramids today. It was pretty wild to have a piece in front of one of the seven wonders of the world,” said Clark.
Clark went from Spain to Egypt, back to Spain, then to Abu Dhabi (where the sculpture is now on display), and then to Beirut as a part of the travels related to the exhibition.
Cairo in particular shocked Clark’s sense of culture during her travels. She saw pedestrians dangerously crossing bustling roadways and sections of buildings simply cut away to make room for more traffic.
“Cairo is chaos. Everything is chaos (there). I think it is because it is the merging of Africa and the Middle East, it has a different kind of vibe,” said Clark. “Cairo is gritty.”
That culture shock is not something Clark wallows in, but embraces.
“In another way, it is quite magical,” said Clark. “Anytime you go to a completely different culture it is good for your brain. What you think you know, you don’t know. People in different cultures have different value systems and our value system doesn’t mean we have the best one or the worst one, it is just different.”
Coming back to Tetonia then gave Clark a chance to come up for air, something she prizes dearly in her work environment.
“There is a very open energy here,” said Clark. “There is a real power that comes from nature and comes from the earth here. As artists, you have to dig into yourself (and create things) that isn’t just making a product. Being challenged by the power of nature here, mother nature, the changing seasons, for me it is very strong. My place in Spain is very similar.”
With herself principally being based in her Barcelona studio over the last few years, Clarke experienced the changes in Teton Valley as a bit of a shock. Clark also has a place in Teton Village, which she and her husband purchased many, many years ago.
“I don’t know how I feel about what is happening everywhere, It is changing so much,” said Clark. “Jackson is bananas, I am just shocked that over the last two years here it has exponentially gone crazy.”
She is also seeing that change in the regional art scene and style.
“We have our Plein-air painters and wildlife sculptors and god bless ‘em, they do amazing, beautiful work, but I am more about the abstraction of that, the spirit of whatever that is. It is hard, because there are not a lot of contemporary artists here,” said Clark.
“I do think that is shifting. With the whole new crops of people coming in and different levels of exposure to sophistication, shall we say, I think that they (those coming in) are more aware of the things that are happening. They are not coming to be a cowboy. They are coming because they want to be here and they want to be surrounded by objects and things,” said Clark.
When pondering what is in store specifically for her own art, Clark is looking forward to having her Art D’Egypte experiences inform her future concepts and ideas.
“You create your job as you go along as an artist,” said Clark. “This is a little world I have created in my mind and in myself and I am on a journey and every time I progress and have different experiences and influences, my work evolves with that. Where I’m at right now, I just want to make the best work I can make and I want to keep having this conversation with myself and keep pushing. That is the most important thing to me.”
Clark will be doing so in a place she has invested her personal and professional life in.
“What keeps me here is that it is a magical, special, special place. It is a challenging place, it is not for the faint-hearted, on many levels,” said Clark. I have made this oasis here. In the summer there is this beautiful garden and it is part of the charm.”
While concerned about the direction Teton Valley and Tetonia is going, Clark still holds out hope that it can grow in a sustainable, proper manner for the good of its residents.
“I am not going to say that I am not worried about the future of Tetonia, Tetonia has always muddled along in a way, but I hope that as it does develop it develops in a nice way, rather than what the realtors project as the armpit of the valley,” said Clark. “To me, Tetonia is the gem.”
