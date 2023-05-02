Music on Main

Music on main is back once again this summer and is excited to bring another diverse lineup to the Victor City Park

 TVN File Photo/Linda Swope

Music on Main fans gathered at Highpoint Cider Monday, May 1 for the line up release of the summer bands. Drinks and laughter echoed through the room as people reconnected and waited for announcement of the artists who would sing the tunes for Thursday nights this summer.

Coming to Victor Main Street summer 2023:

