.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The well above normal snow pack for this time of year will
combine either with above normal temperatures the next two
days, followed by rainfall on top of snow increasing the
melting rates for the snow pack.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Music on main is back once again this summer and is excited to bring another diverse lineup to the Victor City Park
Music on Main fans gathered at Highpoint Cider Monday, May 1 for the line up release of the summer bands. Drinks and laughter echoed through the room as people reconnected and waited for announcement of the artists who would sing the tunes for Thursday nights this summer.
Coming to Victor Main Street summer 2023:
June 22: John Roberts y Pan Blanco (Strumbucket)
June 29: Paige and the People’s Band (Rose McCann Band)
July 6: Cole and the Thornes (Chanman with Baldy Dread)
July 13: Chuck Mead (Sghetti)
July 20: Olson Brothers Band (Musser & Young)
July 27: Midnight North (Ticket to Space)
August 3: Sugaray Rayford (Kitty and The Cruisers)
August 10: The Travelin’ McCourys (The Trap Bar All Stars)
The 2023 concerts will run from 6-10 pm at Victor City Park, on June 22-August 10 with a suggested donation of $5. Food vendors featuring local favorites will line the street to add to the scene of Music on Main.
“We're queued up to have a very good time with a very diverse music line up and just something that really is suitable for everybody to enjoy,” commented Tibby Plasse, Music on Main program director.
Raffle tickets awarded music fans with Grand Targhee pool passes and a VIP parking spot for the duration of the music season.
Volunteers can sign up with Teton Valley Foundation to contribute to the summer events coming 2023.
