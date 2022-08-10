IMG_6036.jpeg

This is such a tough editorial for me to write. After six years, over 300 weekly newspapers, and thousands of bylines, I am leaving the Teton Valley News.

I didn't want us to just sneak a "we're hiring" ad into the paper and say nothing more about it, because I think our readers and the many amazing people I've had the opportunity to talk to, work with, and write about through the years deserve better.  