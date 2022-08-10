...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
This is such a tough editorial for me to write. After six years, over 300 weekly newspapers, and thousands of bylines, I am leaving the Teton Valley News.
I didn't want us to just sneak a "we're hiring" ad into the paper and say nothing more about it, because I think our readers and the many amazing people I've had the opportunity to talk to, work with, and write about through the years deserve better.
I'm moving out of state. Who knows if it's a permanent move—when I landed in Teton Valley I thought that this was permanent. But I'm excited to check out new places and meet new people, and maybe even find a new paper to love.
What I do know is that, thanks to our team, our advertisers, and our customers, we're in the most stable position right now that we've been in in years, which is why even though I can be a bit pedantic and often struggle to cede control, I'm not at all worried about the future of the TVN. It's in good hands.
I'll still be around for awhile as we figure out a smooth transition, so please don't hesitate to reach out, or apply to work here if you're so inclined!
And thank you to everyone who has helped make this job the most educational, entertaining, challenging, and rewarding position a young writer could ever hope for. I will cherish this experience for the rest of my career.