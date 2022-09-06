Dutch Oven Cook-Off coming Saturday
On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, Tetonia is bringing back its favorite flavorful festivity, the Dutch Oven Cook-Off, in which chefs compete to cook up the finest fare to be found in cast iron crocks.
The north end town has been hosting the cook-off for almost a decade in some form or fashion. Covid slightly complicated the logistics in 2020, and in 2021 the city opted to combine the cook-off with the Tetonia Celebrates America festival in July. Now, it’s back as a stand-alone meal and friendly competition between neighbors.
City clerk Jacque Beard said that entrants show off their chops with a wide range of dishes (including, well, chops).
“We get all kinds of food entries,” she said. “Everything from side dishes like potatoes, breads and beans to main dishes like fried chicken, soups, pizza or ribs. Desserts are also a huge hit.”
In 2021 a dessert called “moose balls” actually won the blue ribbon. It was a fried scone with a chocolate center covered in powdered sugar. Other entrants cooked up desserts from cobblers to brownies.
The entry fee is $15 and each contestant receives a Tetonia Dutch Oven printed apron. Each year’s apron is a different color so that multi-year chefs can show off their variety. Everyone is welcome to compete, and there are separate brackets for adults and children, first through third place and a people’s choice award. Prizes in the past have ranged from milkshakes, swag, gift cards, golf passes and Dutch ovens, thanks to generous community sponsors.
Contact Beard to register at clerk@cityoftetonia.com or by calling (208) 456-2249. Contestant check-in begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Ruby Carson Memorial Park and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.
The public can buy a taster ticket for $7 to sample the entries and vote on a people’s choice, or enjoy a free meal (donations accepted) of Dutch oven chicken, potatoes and a variety of salads. Attendees will also enjoy games, music, and raffles.
“Nobody ever leaves hungry and if they do it’s their own fault!” Beard said.
