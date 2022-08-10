...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Mary Madsen, who taught third grade at Tetonia Elementary for 14 years, is now the part-time librarian at Tetonia Library.
On Aug. 1, Tetonia’s little library on the southeast corner of Ruby Carson Memorial Park reopened its doors. This time, the person greeting book browsers is retired elementary school teacher Mary Madsen.
Madsen just finished up 15 years with the school district, 14 of which were as the third grade teacher at Tetonia Elementary, just a few blocks away from the library. She was looking for a way to spend a few hours of her newly discovered free time, and the library job seemed like an ideal opportunity for someone who loves to read and promote literacy.
Tetonia Library’s roots can be traced back to 2017, when over 70% of residents who responded to a survey said they wanted to see a library in Tetonia.
“Tetonia residents deserve to have free, convenient access to books within walking distance,” said city clerk Jacque Beard, who has been an integral figure in the establishment of the library.
Together, Beard and then-Mayor Gloria Hoopes wrote a grant in 2019 and received almost $20,000 from the CHC Foundation in order to purchase the pre-fabricated 12- by 24-foot building, which was installed with the help of local contractors and support from the city. The library committee had six founding members: Beard, Carol Lenz, Julie Schindler, Nanci Garling, Lynda Olesen, and Juli Gottler.
Only weeks after Tetonia Library first opened in 2020, the valley shut down in the face of the pandemic. Since then, it has had a few periods of operation, but it was entirely manned by volunteers.
“Our volunteer base plummeted after Covid, and we struggled to get it back,” Beard said. “Everyone on the board has full-time jobs.” (The board now consists of Beard, Lenz, Schindler, and Mandy Rasmussen.)
Tetonia Library is not part of the Valley of the Tetons Library taxing district, so it can’t receive funding through the City of Tetonia or other tax revenue. Beard said that Tetonia Library has a good relationship with VOTL, but that VOTL has said it won’t adopt the scrappy little library into its district at this time, because of VOTL’s need for resources elsewhere.
In order to support its operation, this year Tetonia Library participated as a nonprofit in the Tin Cup. Additionally, board chair Lenz wrote a grant for the Idaho Humanities Council and the library received funds to hire a part-time librarian.
“We think Mary is a great fit,” Beard said. “She has such a huge following here, of children and adults. People are contacting her every day about the library. We’re hoping it’ll snowball.”
Beard knows that keeping the library open will take time and money. She hopes to hold fundraisers and plant a memorial garden nearby. The library has a few new touches: on the deck is an inviting bench donated by a resident, and near the entrance, a plaque commissioned by the city honors the late mayor.
“Mayor Hoopes played such a large part in the library project—she dreamed it up,” Beard said. “It felt fitting to have her plaque there.”
The building is already full to bursting with books, all of which were donated by the community. For now, the library isn’t accepting any more, as Madsen is taking some time to comb through every single title to determine whether or not it’s worth holding on to. After clearing out the many boxes of donations, she plans to have a welcoming nook in the corner so she can host read-alongs, which was one of her favorite things to do as a teacher.
There are no bar codes or computer catalog systems; Tetonia Library uses paper cards and handwritten check-out slips. When asked what the time limit was for books, Madsen shrugged. “I tell people, take your time, enjoy the read,” she said.
She’s already using her connections at the school to make the library a central gathering hub for the people of Tetonia, especially the kids. Teachers are planning to walk their classes over for library sessions in warm weather, and future book club meetings and movie nights are in the works.
“It’ll be bittersweet when school starts this fall,” Madsen acknowledged. But she hopes her former students and families will feel welcome to stop by and say hi at Tetonia Library.
The library is open from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Find it on the corner of Leigh Avenue and Second Street, across the park from city hall, or check it out online at tetonialibrary.org or on Facebook.