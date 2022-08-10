On Aug. 1, Tetonia’s little library on the southeast corner of Ruby Carson Memorial Park reopened its doors. This time, the person greeting book browsers is retired elementary school teacher Mary Madsen.

Madsen just finished up 15 years with the school district, 14 of which were as the third grade teacher at Tetonia Elementary, just a few blocks away from the library. She was looking for a way to spend a few hours of her newly discovered free time, and the library job seemed like an ideal opportunity for someone who loves to read and promote literacy.

Mary Madsen, who taught third grade at Tetonia Elementary for 14 years, is now the part-time librarian at Tetonia Library.
Tetonia’s little library on the southeast corner of Ruby Carson Memorial Park is back in action.