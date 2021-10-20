On Sept. 11, Jacque Beard, Tetonia’s City Clerk received recognition at the Association of Idaho Cities- Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association- conference for fulfilling the requirements to become certified as a municipal City Clerk/Treasurer for the State of Idaho. While this is not required to serve as a City Clerk/Treasurer, it places Jacque in an excellent position to better fulfill her duties as Tetonia’s City Clerk/Treasurer.
In order to receive this certification, Jacque had to complete over a hundred hours of state approved training hours as well as meet several required professional and social contributions. She did this by being involved in serving as the ICCTFOA District VI 2nd Chair as well as being involved in the Friends of the Tetonia Library, attending District and board meetings while also keeping up with her regular City/Clerk daily duties. Jacque was able to accomplish all of this in three years.
Jacque has served as Tetonia’s City Clerk/Treasurer for the past three years and two months. Mayor Schindler says that “Jacque has brought a wonderful energy and expertise to City Hall that has been an exceptional asset for the City of Tetonia. She is a wonderful organizer and we love having her part of our Tetonia staff!”
Jacque is married to Mike Beard and has five children. She is active in her children’s school activities. She is a member of the Booster Club at Teton High School and once a week you can find her making popcorn at Tetonia Elementary School. She loves spending time in the mountains with her family, reading and watching her kids in their various activities.