Staff at Tetonia Elementary celebrate another year of Tetonia being an official Tree City in Idaho. From left, Caleb Moosman, Marki Sindlinger, Mayor Brent Schindler, Monica Jones, Joanie Naylor, Megan Christiansen, Julie Gottler and Terri Nelson (kneeling).
Courtesy Photo
Students planted and replanted 17 trees at the elementary school.
Teton High seniors read to Tetonia Elementary students on Arbor Day.
The City of Tetonia held a special celebration commemorating Earth Day and Arbor Day on Friday, April 29.
Starting on Monday, April 25, Tetonia invited residents to bring garbage and recyclable materials to City Hall for disposal. This project was supported by Teton County and by RAD Curbside, Inc. Organized by Braiden Klingler, Tetonia also hosted clean-up projects at the city parks and the rodeo grounds. The City also hosted a coloring contest for the students at Tetonia Elementary School.
On Friday, seniors from Teton High School came to Tetonia to help plant trees with the students at Tetonia Elementary School. While morning snow kept the workers inside (the seniors read to the elementary students), the weather cleared in the afternoon allowing the students to plant and replant 17 trees at the elementary school. The elementary and high school students worked well together throughout the day. Mayor Brent Schindler, who is also the U.S. Government teacher at the high school, said that “it was difficult to see who enjoyed the project the most—the elementary students or the high school students.” Mrs. Mary Madsen, who is retiring from Tetonia Elementary School after this year, said that she “loved seeing [her] past students who are now at the high school.”
Tetonia was presented with an award for being an official “Tree City” for the ninth year in a row.