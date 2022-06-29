It feels like the valley is getting greener everyday and snow flurries are becoming less and less frequent, but as Teton Valley residents we know that these signs of summer aren’t always reliable. However, one sign of the upcoming season that we can count on is the kick-off to Music on Main! This year Family Safety Network (FSN) is excited to once again take part in the festivities. Our staff and volunteers will be present at several Thursday events throughout the summer handing out goodies and spreading the message “Teton Valley Speaks Up—Together we can use our voices to end sexual violence”.
It is easy to feel like in Teton Valley we live in a safe bubble where ‘bad things don’t happen’. This feeling is part of what makes this place so special and is a big reason why so many of us choose to live here. However, the reality is that there is no magical safety bubble that surrounds us. Our safety is in the hands of our neighbors and vice versa. FSN’s goal is to help all members of our community understand that sexual assault and harassment isn’t just a problem for the victim or the perpetrator. We are all responsible for making our community a safe one.
“Teton Valley Speaks Up” encompasses our goal to make all members of our community active bystanders. So, what does that mean exactly? As the saying goes, if you see something—say something. This is often easier said than done. If it was easy to speak up, we’d already live in a world free from violence. There are many obstacles that keep people from speaking up and often times living in a small community like ours can make it even more difficult. Maybe you know the person doing the harassing. Maybe you care for them. Maybe you know that they’re well connected and you don’t want to stir up trouble for yourself. These are all valid reasons to protect yourself. Being an active bystander should not mean putting yourself in harms way. There are ways to help others without putting yourself in danger. We like to refer to these as the Three D’s of Active Bystandership: Direct, Delegate and Distract.
Direct intervention is addressing a situation you observe head on. This could mean either confronting the perpetrator or checking in with someone you think might be uncomfortable. Simply saying “Hey are you ok?” can make a world of difference to someone who might feel trapped in the moment. For many reasons this might feel like a risky option. If you feel like you can’t speak up in the moment, this doesn’t mean you can’t do anything at all. In this case delegating might be a better option. Alerting a staff member, volunteer or law enforcement official to a problematic event can go a long way. You might not see the resolution yourself but making others aware will only add to the safety of the entire event. Finally, distract. Sometimes in order to diffuse a situation there just needs to be a moment of distraction, striking up a casual conversation with the perpetrator or the victim can be all it takes to stop the escalation of an unwanted moment.
If we all keep these ideas in mind while we enjoy the awesome tradition of Music on Main, it is sure to be a happy and safe summer for all of us. Come say hi if you see us wandering around the event! We might even have some freebies that you won’t want to miss out on! Our doors are always open to any individual needing help on the path to safety and our 24/hour hotline is also an option for anyone who needs help getting started. If you or a loved one are in need of help, please stop by our office at 120 N 1st E in Driggs from 9am-5pm Mondays through Fridays, or call our 24/7 hotline – (208) 354-SAFE(7233).