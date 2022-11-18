teton-valley-ski-education-foundation_original_0dc3b9ed699ca2be32e0438f1d4d5825b788095dfd9237c560281cf40960cc85_social.jpg

After years of discussion between Grand Targhee Resort and the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation (TVSEF), TVSEF will adopt a new name starting in the 2022-23 season and will now be known as the Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Foundation (GTSSF). TVSEF has been the non-profit ski team in Teton Valley since 1988 whose mission is to provide affordable ski and snowboard programs for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition.

The club was originally founded by local ski racing legends Deb and Dana Mackenzie and Brad (Squeak) and Mark Melehes who introduced the wonder of ski racing to the youth of our Valley. Their desire to encourage discipline, respect, physical fitness and healthy competition in the children of Teton Valley still carries on today. The club has contributed to the development of regionally and nationally ranked athletes and ski professionals including our most recognizable alums on today’s ski scene, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Kai Jones, and 2018 Olympian and 2022 Olympic Silver Medalist, Jaelin Kauf.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.