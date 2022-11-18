After years of discussion between Grand Targhee Resort and the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation (TVSEF), TVSEF will adopt a new name starting in the 2022-23 season and will now be known as the Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Foundation (GTSSF). TVSEF has been the non-profit ski team in Teton Valley since 1988 whose mission is to provide affordable ski and snowboard programs for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition.
The club was originally founded by local ski racing legends Deb and Dana Mackenzie and Brad (Squeak) and Mark Melehes who introduced the wonder of ski racing to the youth of our Valley. Their desire to encourage discipline, respect, physical fitness and healthy competition in the children of Teton Valley still carries on today. The club has contributed to the development of regionally and nationally ranked athletes and ski professionals including our most recognizable alums on today’s ski scene, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Kai Jones, and 2018 Olympian and 2022 Olympic Silver Medalist, Jaelin Kauf.
Executive director, Bridget Baumeister, said, “We are excited to be finally adopting the new name after several years of consideration. The organization is so grateful and stoked about the additional resources and support that this partnership will provide. Furthermore, we are thrilled to be more directly representing our home resort, Grand Targhee, at competitions and on the road.”
“We share a similar sentiment as Bridget. TVSEF and Targhee have long been partners. We have always been happy to help support the organization and all they do. We are excited to bring this partnership even closer and continue to foster the education and development of youth skiers and snowboarders in Teton Valley,” said Geordie Gillett, General Manager of Grand Targhee Resort.
The newly named Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Foundation will continue to be run as a separate, nonprofit entity independent of resort operations. “A name change will not affect our commitment to providing accessible ski and snowboard opportunities for as many Teton Valley children as we can. We will still continue to honor the legacy of the TVSEF name as we step into this next phase of growth for the organization as the Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Foundation (GTSSF),” Baumeister commented.
GTSSF currently serves 193 athletes, with 40 coaches employed for the 2022-23 season. The organization has development and competition programs in Alpine, Cross Country, Freeride and Snowboard serving athletes ages 5-18.
