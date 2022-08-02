DSC03731.JPG

The Driggs City Plaza was packed on the evening of July 19 for the free Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performance of Twelfth Night. Downtown Driggs Association has received a Public Programs in the Arts grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. 

 Julia Tellman

The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced on Aug. 1 its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.

Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s elected leaders for their support of the Commission’s statewide services, “We thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their devotion to Idahoans’ rich artistic heritage. These grants are catalysts for Idahoans of all ages in every region to enjoy our rich cultural legacy and for Idaho students to thrive with creative learning opportunities in and out of school.”