The Driggs City Plaza was packed on the evening of July 19 for the free Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performance of Twelfth Night. Downtown Driggs Association has received a Public Programs in the Arts grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced on Aug. 1 its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.
Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s elected leaders for their support of the Commission’s statewide services, “We thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their devotion to Idahoans’ rich artistic heritage. These grants are catalysts for Idahoans of all ages in every region to enjoy our rich cultural legacy and for Idaho students to thrive with creative learning opportunities in and out of school.”
In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “Arts organizations play significant roles in the economic prosperity of Idaho cities and towns. Arts and cultural production in Idaho accounts for $1.8 billion and 2.2% of our state economy and supports 19,113 jobs, 3,509 of them directly. Artistic production is good business.”
Teton Arts received a $4,181 Entry Track grant and Downtown Driggs Association received a $4,115 Public Programs in the Arts grant.
Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations. Funding for these programs strengthens our state culturally and economically, while providing Idahoans with the invaluable experiences of performances, gallery exhibits, special events, and workshops in all artistic disciplines. Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management, and the public value of their work.