Reporter named Rookie of the Year
At last weekend’s Idaho Press Club Best of 2021 Awards banquet, the Teton Valley News netted two awards for coverage and reporter Connor Shea was named Rookie of the Year for weekly publications.
The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of journalists, as well as retired newspeople, students, teachers, and public relations professionals. The Press Club Awards are an annual journalism contest to recognize the best work in the state.
In Sports Prep Story, Shea’s piece, “Breaking Away: Cutthroats hockey seniors first to play all the way through program,” took first place. As a lifelong hockey player whose team won the 2015 Minnesota Class A state hockey championship his senior year, Shea has a particular affinity for covering the Cutties, who went on this season to win their own state championship in March.
Editor Julia Tellman’s piece, “Gleefully provocative and never PC, Grumpy’s Goat Shack closes for good,” took first in Business Report. The seasonal Victor eatery, renowned for its cheap chili dogs, gently used ladies’ undergarments pinned to the ceiling, and snarky chalk messages on a sandwich board on the sidewalk, closed last summer. At the end of the year, the shack became home to the newest iteration of Pinky G’s Pizzeria.
The Rookie of the Year award is given each cycle to an individual in the first year of his or her first full-time professional journalism job. Shea seemed like a natural for the award, given that he has been working at the Teton Valley News for almost exactly a year this month. Shea’s love of reporting first surfaced at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he graduated with a Journalism B.A. in 2019. While there, he wrote for UMD’s student newspaper and completed a summer internship at the Mesabi Daily News (now Mesabi Tribune) in Virginia, MN.
When he was hired at the TVN, Shea hit the ground running, enthusiastically covering big trends in the community such as staff shortages, the impacts of drought, the housing crisis, or the hot Christmas tree market. As a photographer he adds a visual element to his stories and willingly adventures outside of his comfort zone to get the shot, like the time he captured a meteor shower at 2 a.m. on top of Fred’s Mountain.
“Connor immediately proved to be a great asset for the paper as a very willing learner and a great self-starter,” said Tellman, who was the Idaho Rookie of the Year for 2017. “Teton Valley is such a dynamic community and has always been a good place for young journalists to learn their chops.”
APG East Idaho, the publishing group that includes TVN, brought home 20 awards Saturday night, including first place in General Excellence for the Idaho State Journal of Pocatello, and General Excellence awards for Intermountain Farm & Ranch and East Idaho Business Journal. To read a full list of awardees, visit idahopressclub.org.