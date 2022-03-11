Teton Valley Health is pleased to welcome Kevin Mayberry to their board of directors.
Kevin Mayberry is a native to Southeast Idaho and is currently the Chief Executive Officer at Endospan, a global medical device company focused on endovascular aortic repair based in Israel.
Mayberry was born and raised in Idaho Falls, where he attended Idaho Falls High School. He later graduated from Brigham Young University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.
After graduating, Mayberry spent his early years as a mechanical engineer researching, designing, and providing test results for various medical device companies. More recently, Mayberry was the Director of Sales and Marketing at Endologix, a medical device company, where he spent time working in France and Singapore and subsequently lived with his family in Israel as CEO of Endospan.
Mayberry and his family have lived in the valley since 2015 and they are passionate about the outdoors and the agricultural nature of our community.
“Kevin is an excellent addition to our Board at Teton Valley Health,” says Board Chair Mike Wine, DDS. “He brings a wealth of operational knowledge and experience in healthcare with him.”
Mayberry will serve alongside Board Chair Mike Wine, Dr. Maurice Brown, Aaron Hanson, Jo Anne Kay, and Keith Gnagey.
“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside my fellow board members at Teton Valley Health,” says Mayberry. “The chance to learn more about the healthcare challenges we face as a rural community and to help improve access to healthcare is something I am extremely excited and passionate about.”
“I am confident that our board will be well served with Kevin Mayberry,” says, Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey. “We are very lucky to have him.”