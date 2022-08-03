Teton Valley Health is pleased to welcome Anjali S. Tate, MD to its board of directors.
Dr. Tate is a board certified obstetrician-gynecologist and a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Originally from Manhattan, New York, Dr. Tate attended New York Medical College in 1985 followed by her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford University Hospital in 1989. During her residency, Dr. Tate became the department’s Chief Resident in 1992.
Upon completing her medical training, Dr. Tate practiced obstetrics and gynecology in California for 21 years and was affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Good Samaritan Hospital-San Jose and El Camino Health-Mountain View.
Dr. Tate and her family have lived in Teton Valley since 2019 when she retired from practicing medicine and moved with her family to Driggs, Idaho. “Our family has maintained roots here in the valley for the past 30 years, so Driggs has always felt like home to us,” said Dr. Tate. “We love this community, the lifestyle, the outdoors, and the friends we have made here.”
In addition to practicing medicine in the Bay Area, Dr. Tate served in important leadership roles including as the Director of the Teen Health Clinic with The Permanent Medical Group at Santa Teresa Community Hospital and as the President of Loma Vista Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group.
“Anjali is a remarkable addition to our Board at Teton Valley Health,” says Board Chair Mike Wine, DDS. “Her leadership experience, expertise in medicine, and love of our community will serve our valley well.”
Dr. Tate joins Board Chair Dr. Mike Wine, Dr. Maurice Brown, Aaron Hanson, Jo Anne Kay, Kevin Mayberry, and Keith Gnagey.
“I am honored to be serving with my fellow board members at TVH” says Dr. Tate. “The opportunity to learn more about our community’s healthcare needs and how we as a healthcare system can respond to these growing needs is something I am tremendously excited about.”
“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Tate join our board,” says Teton Valley Health CEO Keith Gnagey. “I look forward to serving alongside her to meet the needs of our community.”
