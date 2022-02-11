Teton Valley Health has announced a community drive to collect aluminum crutches, walkers, and other gently used medical supplies.
“Disruptions to our national supply chain due to the pandemic have created an international shortage of medical equipment,” says Teton Valley Health CEO, Keith Gnagey. “As a result of these shortages, we have organized a community drive to collect gently used crutches, walkers, and canes.”
In addition to aluminum crutches, walkers, and canes, Teton Valley Health will also accept non-motorized wheelchairs and knee scooters.
“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our community,” says Teton Valley Health Emergency Room Supervisor, Erin McFarlane, RN. “The continuous support we feel at the hospital and throughout our valley as family, friends, and neighbors is an inspiration and a testament to kind of compassionate people we have in our valley.”
Donations can be made Monday through Friday at the North entrance of Teton Valley Hospital located at 120 E Howard Avenue in Driggs between 8:00am and 4:30pm.
Once collected, caregivers will sanitize and inspect devices for safety. They will then be given free of charge to patients with a note letting them know it was generously donated by someone in our community. Any devices that cannot be repaired will be properly recycled.
Community Drive Frequently Asked Questions
What's causing the shortage of these medical supplies?
Due to the pandemic and national supply chain challenges in our country, there is a shortage of aluminum used to make medical supplies like crutches, walkers, and canes. Current hospital inventories across the country, including that of TVH, are running extremely low as a result.
What is meant by gently used?
TVH is in need of supplies that are in good shape and in good working condition. All donated equipment will be examined to ensure it is safe before it is given to a patient.
Can I donate wooden crutches?
Unfortunately, not. There are no good methods of sanitizing wood products. As a result, TVH is focused on aluminum supplies.
Will patients be charged for these donated items?
No. These will be donated free of charge to patients.