Thursday, October 27
Tetonia Trunk-or-Treat Start the Halloween weekend off right with some trunk-or-treating at the Tetonia City Park. 6 p.m. until the candy runs out! Participating vehicles should arrive by 5:50.
Friday, October 28Birds of Prey at Valley of the Tetons Library A free, bird-tastic educational event—just in time for Halloween! Meet some of TRC’s resident raptors and learn about birds of prey in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. We hope you can join us Friday, October 28, 5 p.m. at the Victor branch.
Victor Premiere of TGR’s Magic Hour and Halloween Party TGR is once again partnering with TVSEF for a Halloween fundraiser in Victor. Join us at Highpoint Cider for Magic Hour premiere and Halloween festivities for all ages. Party at 5, film at 7.
House on Haunted Hill The ACT Foundation and Pierre’s Theatre present the classic horror film House on Haunted Hill.Eccentric millionaire Fredrick Loren and his 4th wife, Annabelle, have invited 5 people to the house on Haunted Hill for a “haunted House” party. Whoever will stay in the house for one night will earn ten thousand dollars each. As the night progresses, all the guests are trapped inside the house with ghosts, murderers, and other terrors. $5 tickets, 7 p.m.
Tetonia Club Halloween Haunt Halloween Haunt returns! Costumes are required for entry. Prizes for best individual and group costumes include a pair of skis, TCLUB swag, and more...Music by special guest DJ Crayon. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 293rd Annual Halloween Dog Costume Party Dress up your pups and bring them to the Victor Dog Park on Elm Street, Saturday October 29 at 10 a.m. There’s a costume contest! First Place will get a $25 gift card to Teton Tails, Second Place will get a $15 gift card to Teton Tails, and Third Place will get a $10 gift card to Teton Tails! To enter, all you have to do is show up with your dog in costume. We will have a voting table for guests and spectators to vote for their favorite dog costume by describing the costume and type of dog, and we will be tracking down the winners on Facebook once we count the votes after the party. No time or money to get your dog a costume? No problem! Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Your pups are more than welcome to simply come down and play while the humans get to enjoy the cuteness.
Let the Ghoul Times Roll: Victor PTO Halloween Carnival We’d love for you to join us at the Victor Elementary Halloween Carnival!! This is always a hit and our biggest fundraiser of the school year! Costume contest, photo booth, face painting, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, Spook Alley, and more! We’ll have a craft station with paint/color your own Halloween ornament, a new game “Lim-bone,” new prizes and tons of candy!! End the evening with a warm bowl of chili and cornbread! 2-4 p.m. @ VES.
Monday, October 31
Halloween in Downtown Driggs Join the community for a Downtown Driggs Trick-or-Treat experience with participating local businesses from 3-5 pm on Halloween, Monday, October 31st! NEW! Kid’s Costume Contest at Mugler Plaza (next to Teton Thai) at 4:30 pm on October 31st! The winner will receive a gift certificate from Corner Drug and a $25 cash prize.
Victor Trick-or-Treating Hey parents! There will be Trick or Treating in downtown Victor on Monday, October 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.! In conjunction with the City of Victor, we’re bringing the spooks to businesses throughout town!
VTL Makerspace Hallow-teen Party Come join us at the Makerspace for a Hallow-teen party! The Makerspace will be open to all those 13+ for a spooky night of movies, crafts, and pizza! 6-8 p.m.
Brookside Hollow Trick or Treating Please park outside the entrance of Brookside Hollow in Victor and walk into the neighborhood. No non-resident traffic will be allowed. Please respect houses that are not participating. 6-9 p.m.
Voting Closes in the Fourth Annual Scarecrow Contest Downtown Driggs Association and the City of Victor are celebrating the spirit of the harvest once again this fall. Original Scarecrows created by local businesses and non-profits on display for three weeks from OCTOBER 9 – OCTOBER 31. CAST YOUR VOTE ONLINE BY HALLOWEEN at downtowndriggs.org or victorcityidaho.com. Winning Scarecrows will be announced online.
Sghetti at the Knotty Pine Halloween costume party featuring an entire set of your favorite 90s songs! 9 p.m., 21+, $20 advance tickets.
