Friday, October 29
Downtown Driggs Trick-or-Treat 3 to 5 p.m. at participating Driggs businesses. Hosted by the Downtown Driggs Association.
TVSEF Trunk or Treat at the Spud Don’t miss this opportunity to get STOKED for this season with Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation!!! We will be showing Teton Gravity Research’s Stoke The Fire! Don’t miss out on watching your favorite athletes send it in your favorite local spot!! Look forward to activities like our annual raffle and win awesome prizes for costumes! Gates open at 5 for costume contest and trunk-or-treating. Movie starts at 7:30. Discounted pre-sale tickets online at tvsef.org.
Saturday, October 30
2nd Annual Halloween Dog Costume Party Dress up your pups and bring them to the Victor Dog Park on Elm Street, Saturday October 30 at 10am. This year we've added a costume contest! First Place will get a $25 gift card to Teton Tails, Second Place will get a $15 gift card to Teton Tails, and Third Place will get a $10 gift card to Teton Tails! To enter, all you have to do is show up with your dog in costume. We will have a voting table for guests and spectators to vote for their favorite dog costume by describing the costume and type of dog, and we will be tracking down the winners on Facebook once we count the votes after the party. No time or money to get your dog a costume? No problem! Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Your pups are more than welcome to simply come down and play while the humans get to enjoy the cuteness. Additionally, we will have a small supply of Halloween-themed dog bandanas provided for you to choose from so you can participate in the festivity.
Victor Elementary Halloween Festival 10 am to 2 pm at Victor Elementary School. Food, face painting, photo booth, costume contest, petting zoo, and more!
Tetonia Trunk or Treat Tetonia’s Trunk or Treat will be on Saturday, October 30 at 6 pm at the City Park. The event is hosted by the Tetonia 1st and 2nd Wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the City of Tetonia.
Sunday, October 31
CIB Teton Valley Spooky Skate CIB Teton Valley is hosting a Halloween Spooky Skate on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the 5th Street Skate Park! All wheels and skill levels welcome, tricks and treats will be served.
Brookside Hollow Trick or Treating Please park outside the entrance of Brookside Hollow in Victor and walk into the neighborhood. No non-resident traffic will be allowed. Please respect houses that are not participating. 5-9 p.m.
Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons at the Knotty Pine Costume and Mask Required, $25, 9 p.m. Door / 10 p.m. Show — 21+
Voting Closes in the Third Annual Scarecrow Contest Downtown Driggs Association and the City of Victor are celebrating the spirit of the harvest once again this fall. Original Scarecrows created by local businesses and non-profits on display for three weeks from OCTOBER 9 – OCTOBER 31. CAST YOUR VOTE ONLINE BY HALLOWEEN at downtowndriggs.org or victorcityidaho.com. Winning Scarecrows will be announced online and in the Teton Valley News on November 3.