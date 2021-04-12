The Teton Valley Foundation Board of Directors, along with Executive Director Amy Fradley, enthusiastically and humbly announced that, on behalf of Kristin Woodward and her sons Austin and Braden Vanskike, prominent American businessman and Jackson Hole resident Foster and Lynn Friess presented the foundation with a $100,000 donation.
“There truly are no words for the feeling of being the benefactor of such an incredibly generous gift,” says executive director Amy Fradley. “I was speechless, overwhelmed, ecstatic, humbled, and honored all rolled into one. Then my head began to spin, thinking of all the good we can do with this donation.”
After looking into the best uses of the funds, Teton Valley Foundation is thrilled to kick off The Zampaign, a $50k matching fundraising effort to purchase a new Zamboni, along with planning several necessary capital improvements to the rink in order to improve our ice quality and house the Zamboni in a way that will preserve it for years to come. “TVF’s goal is to be good stewards of this generous gift and to honor the spirit in which it was given,” says Fradley, “by improving the Kotler Ice Arena so that we can better serve the Teton Valley community.”
The Zampaign will combine the generous donation by Foster Friess with a goal of $50,000 to perform needed improvements to the rink that will continue to improve the safety and quality of ice, along with enhancing the user experience.
These projects include an expanded concrete pad for offloading ice that doubles as a summer dryland training area for year-round hockey practice; new instant hot water system which will provide water at a hotter temperature translating into smoother, higher quality ice; and Zamboni Room drainage modifications, insulated door and heating system to house the new Zamboni.
To date, TVF has already raised $8,000, which includes a grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. The goal is to raise funds by December 31, or better yet, by opening day of the Kotler Ice Arena, November 6, 2021. For more information or to donate, visit tetonvalleyfoundation.org or contact Amy Fradly, amy@tetonvalleyfoundation.org.
The 2020-2021 season marked the fourth full season of mechanical cooling at Kotler Ice Arena and our second with the brand-new expanded Warming Hut & Pro Shop—and four brand new bathrooms. This added 494 square feet of space to accommodate our ever-growing user base. We look forward to even more opportunities to better serve this enthusiastic part of our community that utilizes the rink weekly.
Each winter season, thousands of excited ice enthusiasts, both hockey and figure skating and young and old, head to Victor’s own ice arena. Each year we’ve seen growth in all of our programming – showcasing the real love of and need for affordable winter programming in this community.
Founded in 2005, the Teton Valley Foundation was formed to make the good life in Teton Valley even better. We set out to create recreational and cultural programs that would complement our outdoor rural lifestyle, making our towns as vibrant as the mountains that surround them. Our hope was that by bringing people together for incredible events and activities—from locals to new comers, to tourists, to families, to young transplants—we could build a sense of community, have just a little more fun, and create a positive economic impact on the Teton Valley.