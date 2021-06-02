Are you ready for another swell season of delectables from the farmers, ranchers, producers, cookers, and artisans of Teton Valley? They are happily prepping for our Opening Day, Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every Friday thereafter through Friday, Oct. 1. We can’t wait to have you join us on the Plaza for another fun season of sharing the bounty our Valley and near surrounds have to offer.
Our returning vendors are sure to tempt you with local meats, eggs, cheeses, breads including gluten-free, fresh seasonal produce, fruits, cut flowers and plant starts, mushrooms, garlic, mead, honey, hard apple cider, spicy sauces, jams, jellies, bitters, and home-made sweets and snacks. Seniors West of the Tetons will again be dishing up their famous breakfast burritos, and who can pass up Juanita’s and Andrea’s scrumptious tamales?
We have a line-up of new vendors this year that are sure to pique your interest and whet your appetites! Fish Creek Gardens, Lynn Hammond (Victor); Buckaroo Beef & Coffee, Penny Weymiller (Idaho Falls); Snake River Orchard, Garry and Karen Blackham (Rigby); Bandana Bread, Catie Hicks (Driggs); Teton Valley Fishery, Ivy Whidden (Victor); Easy Acres Farm, Erik Emmett (Driggs); and, Sweet Hollow Organics, Josh, Ben and Jonah (Victor). Welcome all! We are also happy to welcome back Jackpine Lavender with their amazing array of locally-grown lavender and lavender-based products. We missed you, Annie!
Last year as Covid was wreaking its evil mischief, our Farmer’s Market had to limit the number of vendors on the Plaza. Thus, our local artisans weren’t able to share the space. Good news! This year, as we are able to expand our number of booths, we shall be able to accommodate an Artisan of the Week at the Plaza.
In addition, Downtown Driggs Association and our Market Manager have been working together to again host the Artisans at Mugler Plaza on Market Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 25 and running through September 10. When you visit the Farmer’s Market, don’t forget — the Artisans shall be just a spittin’ distance up the street! A further temptation are lunchables from Captain Ron’s Smokehouse available there for purchase.
Although Covid has been brought under some measure of control with vaccinations and recommended precautions, it’s not gone. To protect the health of our vendors, customers, and community, we have some things for you to consider prior to joining us at the Market. We know you’ll understand and appreciate our efforts.
CUSTOMER GUIDELINES to keep us all safe:
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!
· Do NOT enter the Market if you are sick or live with someone who is sick.
· Feel free to wash your hands at any of our three hand-wash stations you’ll find at our entrances/exits.
· Masking or not is up to you. We’ll have a supply of masks available at the Market table.
· Use good judgement when queuing up to individual vendors. When possible, help keep lines short.
· Bring your own bags, and wash all produce before consuming.
· Be patient!
A few words on PARKING: there is ample space to park behind the City building/Geo/Rock Gym between Kaufman’s OK Tire and Ace Hardware. The Post Office needs their lot to remain open for their trucks and customers. Street parking and parking near Barrels and Bins are also discouraged. Again, we and our neighboring businesses thank you for your consideration.
A few more words — on DOGS: we love them dearly, but they can be disruptive. Please consider leaving them at home.
In closing, thank you for supporting our local growers, producers, and artisans. Fresh, healthy local foods will fill your belly, and make you smile and be glad you got out and about. Uniquely beautiful arts and crafts will fill your hearts with joy and your minds with wonder at the depth and breadth of human creativity. Your patronage supports a vital part of our local economy — our farmers, producers, and artisans.