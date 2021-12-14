Looking back on the summer season for the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market, 2021 was a WOW! Our total Market sales set a new record with a nearly 20% increase from 2020 sales!! Once again, dear reader — dear shopper! — YOU demonstrated your support for our local providers as well as your love for fresh, local food. Thank you all!
Why such a good year? First and foremost, our customers are “serious shoppers”. Additionally, last year’s Market during the stresses of Covid drew singular attention as we were among the precious few regular “live” events happening. Other posited reasons: more folks are trying to eat healthier; more seasonal and new residents were in the Valley; superior fresh produce at competitive prices with grocery stores; and, the Artisans’ presence on the Plaza at the final three Markets was an added boon. And, you must admit, the happy vibe on the Plaza during Market Fridays can’t be beat!
Speaking of the Artisans, the Downtown Driggs Association’s end-of-Market survey clearly demonstrated all the Artisans want to be back on the Plaza with the producers. During our TVFM Board meeting discussions, we all agreed the Market shall be able to accommodate five permanent Artisans’ booths weekly plus one or two for others wishing fewer weeks. We can’t wait to all be back together again!
Karen Lowenthal, our Market Manager for the past two seasons, has reluctantly decided to step down. She and her family plan to break ground on a new house in Victor in the spring, and she feels her time and attention to that effort must take precedence. We agree, but we shall miss her. Thus, ...
What could be more fun than managing a diverse group of local and regional providers of great food and splendid artistic creations that demonstrate the very best Teton Valley and surrounds have to offer? Yes, we’re asking YOU if you might be interested in becoming the newest Teton Valley Farmer’s Market Manager!
“Teton Valley Farmer’s Market purpose is to provide a venue for local farmers, food producers, artisans and non-profit organizations to connect with the public in order to enhance the health, economy and vibrancy of the community through commerce and education.” Our Market is committed to providing the best possible experience for both vendors and visitors. As Market Manager, you shall be involved with all aspects of the Market, including but not limited to:
n Working with the TVFM Board and its chair, and attending at least 4 Board meetings/year.
n Engaging with the City of Driggs re: our space on the Plaza and City tax forms.
n Working with vendors at and outside Market hours answering questions, allaying concerns, and in general just being available.
n Being present at the Market every Friday — the first Friday in June through the first Friday in October — from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to assist with set-up and take-down, to answer vendor questions, manage booth assignments, engage with the public, and ensure the Plaza is spotless at the end of each Market.
We are currently putting a more detailed Market Manager description as well as an application form on our website: tetonvalleyfarmersmarket.org. Market activities ramp up just after the holidays wind down in January, and we want to be sure to find just the right person for the job. Please visit our website, or email us at tetonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com if your interest in the Manager position is piqued. We’d love to hear from you!
Meanwhile, if you’re not already a customer of the Teton Valley Online Farmer’s Market, you can ease those longings for the summer Market on the Plaza by taking a peek at the scrumptious line-up of offerings the Online Market has to offer each week. Do heirloom apples, freshly-made local breads and cheeses, local veggies, meats, mushrooms, eggs, honey, hummus, pesto, grains, and sweet goodies to name a few make your mouth water? Then, please go to tvfm.localfoodmarketplace.com. Weekly pick-ups are Thursdays in Driggs at Chasing Paradise in the Industrial Park.
Once again, dear reader and supporter, thank you for appreciating and supporting local food production in Teton Valley. From all of us to all of you, Happy Holidays!